The magpie is not everyone’s favourite bird but one that everybody knows. In the early morning, I have up to 30 magpies visiting the garden, but they leave as I appear.

Long-lived, highly intelligent and with complex social behaviours, if rare they would be widely celebrated. Perhaps not popular, they are however deeply embedded in culture and folklore, many of us growing with magpie nursery rhymes. The one below comes in various different forms. As children we were taught that odd numbers of magpies meant bad luck whilst even numbers were good. Furthermore, the higher the numbers, then the stronger the impact!

The commonplace rhyme is as follows:

“One for sorrow, Two for joy, Three for a girl, Four for a boy, Five for silver, Six for gold, Seven for a secret, Never to be told.”

Magpies ever alert by Ian Rotherham

How the rhyme originated is not known but it is suspected that it came about through ‘augury’ or else known as ‘ornithomancy’, which is the ancient practice of interpreting omens by means of observing bird behaviour. This is something going back millennia in many cultures. It sits alongside things like Roman sacrificial practices whereby the entrails of a slaughtered animal would be examined to see what the future might hold.

It has been suggested that the first mention of the magpie rhyme was around 1777 as mentioned in ‘Observations on Popular Antiquities of Great Britain’ in ‘The Origin of our Vulgar and Provincial Customs, Ceremonies, and Superstitions’ by the author, John Brand. A Church of England clergyman, he was an English antiquarian appointed as secretary to the Society of Antiquaries of London in 1784. The volume he complied considered folk traditions and generated the term ‘popular antiquities’ which became ‘folklore’, as adopted in 1846 by William John Thoms. Nevertheless, whilst Brand described the chatter of the magpie (or ‘mag-pye’) as being an omen of dire calamity or great misfortune, he never mentioned the actual rhyme and so, like many such cultural tales and traditions, its origins remain a mystery. I do wonder what memories and traditions you have.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected]; follow Ian’s blog (https://ianswalkonthewildside.wordpress.com/) and Twitter @IanThewildside