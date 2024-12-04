Magpies are stunning creatures and indeed, if they were rare would be one of our most celebrated birds. In practice they are largely known to us as thieves and robbers of birds’ nests.

This is one of our most distinctively marked wild birds, whose plumage on close inspection is much more than merely black and white, but is suffused with mixed sheens of red, blue, green, and purple. This brings me to an interesting point which is that the colours of a bird’s plumage are created in one of two different ways. One way is due to the pigments

in the feathers and the other, often not realised, is by the structure of the feathers through a process called light refraction. This is known to most people from the way that white light is split into its component colours when it passes through a glass prism. Many bright colours produced are based on structure rather than pigments and this is by light being refracted off the feathers. Iridescent colours are formed by translucent keratin formed as layers in a feather and resulting in blues, violets, and greens being reflected. Then, as the angle with which the viewer sees the plumage, different wavelengths of light, are refracted and result in the varying colours seen in for example, starlings, carrion crows, and of course, magpies.

In terms of pigments, the most common is melanin which produces dull-looking colours from the darkest black, through reddish browns, to paler yellows. The effects vary with the amount of melanin and where it is found. Not only colour-forming melanin also helps strengthen the feathers to make them resistant to wear. Other pigments include carotenoids which are taken in by the bird from its food and may generate the bright yellows, oranges, and reds typical of particular bird species.

Garden magpie by Ian Rotherham

Up high in the topmost branches of the old oak-tree, the magpie pictured surveys its territory for feeding opportunities. These birds are very intelligent and generally long-lived, and so know the area well. The high elevation in the tree-tops provides a splendid vantage point.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected]; follow Ian’s blog (https://ianswalkonthewildside.wordpress.com/) and Twitter @IanThewildside