Although moth numbers have fallen dramatically in recent decades, there is one species still expected in huge numbers and thriving almost anywhere.

This is the ‘large yellow underwing’, one of the so-called ‘fat-bodied’ moths or noctuids (around 25,000 species known to science and still counting!) This is one of the most common and familiar of our moths and in some years highly migratory with large numbers arriving suddenly in areas across its range. Along with a cousin, the ‘silver-Y’, this moth can appear in gardens and parks in huge numbers if the weather is hot, sultry, humid, and still, and in the evening darkness, every flower seems surrounded by several big moths. The larvae or caterpillars feed on almost any herbaceous plant, but particularly docks, marigolds, foxgloves, and grasses such as meadow-grass. They then like to pupate in dry, secure spots like the leaf litter at the bottom of a hedgerow. As children we used to search these out with their bright, shiny brown, wriggling, pupal cases that we carefully placed in a jam-jar with some dead leaves to keep them safe. However, the excitement often turned to disappointment because when they hatched out it was often not the pristine moth we were hoping for, but a parasitic wasp that had been laid into the unsuspecting caterpillar. The poor thing had been eaten alive whilst going through the conversion process known as metamorphosis.