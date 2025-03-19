It is fascinating how bird behaviour evolves and adapts over decades. A famous example in the past, was when blue tits and great tits learned to peck the silver foil tops off milk-bottles to get the cream. Of course, that was a throwback to when everyone had milk delivered daily to the doorstep!

Nevertheless, the process goes on and a few years back, greenfinches and goldfinches particularly, were drawn irresistibly to tiny, black seeds called Niger seeds dispensed from feeders with tiny holes to suit the seeds. If you put these out in the garden then you would certainly get goldfinches, and often lots of them.

Then, apparently quite quickly, these and other birds gave up on Niger seeds and only take (the considerably more expensive) sunflower hearts. However, it isn’t just the different foods that vary over time but the way of feeding too.

Birds like titmice especially, but also greenfinches, goldfinches, and house sparrows, are naturally adapted and evolved to take food from hanging dispensers where a degree of dexterity and agility is necessary for success. The less nimble ‘ground-feeding’ birds such as robins, dunnocks, blackbirds, and chaffinches, to name just a few, were limited to scavenging for scraps on the floor beneath the feeders and where their more expert cousins dropped bits and pieces.

Female chaffinch at the feeder by Ian Rotherham

Over the years though, some of these birds have observed and copied the aerial feeders and join them for the main deal. Even magpies, jays, and jackdaws try their ‘hands’ at the new skills. Robins and blackbirds are becoming more skilled year by year, and sometimes you observe particular individual birds developing new tricks.

So, in one particular case, all through this winter there has been a female chaffinch trying its luck on hanging fat-balls, but especially on the sunflower hearts.

The technique is interesting and has become more refined as the winter progressed. The operation avoids hanging on the feeder but instead hovering next to it whilst removing sunflower seeds with its beak. This seems to work well but must use a lot of energy.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected]; follow Ian’s blog (https://ianswalkonthewildside.wordpress.com/) and Twitter @IanThewildside