Regular Deepcar correspondent, Mike Parker, spotted what he thought was a ‘bug’ perhaps a shield bug, on the ground in his garden. I see the resemblance to a ‘bug’ type creature with bright colouration and big, fat, round body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, take a look and it has eight legs which makes it an arachnid or in other words one of the spider family or its cousins. In this particular case, it is the appropriately named ‘garden spider’ (scientific name: Araneus diadematus), and this round-bodied, large specimen is a female which can range in size up to about 1.8 centimetres across. The males are considerably smaller, usually under a centimetre. These are the spiders that make large, round, so-called orb-webs in hedgerows and other vegetation, in corners of kitchen windows or shed windows, and even around car wing-mirrors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As autumn draws on and dew-heavy mornings become commonplace, these are the webs strewn with tiny droplets of water so typical and characteristic of the season. Interestingly, they rebuild their webs every day in order to keep them in good condition, the whole process taking only around thirty minutes.

A cause of confusion is the body colour particularly of the females being very variable, ranging from dark brown, to chestnut, orange, or straw-coloured. However, the white markings on the abdomen and the striped legs are very distinctive. The female may sit and wait for prey in the centre of the web or more often, hidden to one side at the end of a long thread of webbing, until telltale vibrations announce that dinner is served!

Garden spider by Mike Parker

These spiders may give some people the creeps, but they do a good job in terms of keeping down numbers of pest insects such as late autumn biting midges! The other spiders out and about around our homes at this time of year are the large ‘house spiders’, including the whopping ‘cardinal spider’. For both species it is the small-bodied, long-legged males that are roaming in search of suitable females. Just the other day, I had a cardinal as big as my hand in my house!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected]; follow Ian’s blog (https://ianswalkonthewildside.wordpress.com/) and Twitter @IanThewildside