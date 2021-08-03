On the Frontline: Uncertain times can be really unsettling for us all

Dr Ollie Hart with Jo Eccles event director at Graves parkrun

The restrictions have lifted, but many are still uneasy about what is the right thing to do, both for yourself and others. Cases have risen significantly especially in the young, but illnesses are much less severe, and the vaccine program appears to have done its job of protecting those most at risk of serious illness. People are catching covid, especially those not vaccinated, some are getting ill, but much less than before. Many are teenagers and young adults, does this matter? These are all issues to which none of us really know the answers for sure. We don’t know how this is going to play out, or how worried we should be.

We are starting to see things reopen, but we are still having to adapt and take precautions. For me as many of you know the opportunity to get back to the routine of parkrun on a Saturday morning was a real boost. It was wonderful to see familiar faces and reconnect with the community at my home run in Graves Park. How good to see parkrun Jo, the event director, and to hear the familiar ting-ting of the ‘lap triangle’. That’s a tradition that has been part of the event since the very start nearly 10-years-ago. It’s getting back to those familiar and comforting routines that help to calm our anxieties.

But Graves parkrun has had to make adaptions. The event briefing is now short and scripted, and people stand socially distanced. The start is spread and involved a gradual build up from a rolling start behind Gav on his bike. The scanning at the end is covered by six widely spaced volunteers, all using the volunteer app on their own phones. These are all careful innovations to keep people safe. There are made possible by over 20 people each week coming forward to volunteer.

Ollie Hart