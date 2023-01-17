On the Frontline: New research - Real hope of curing type 2 diabetes for many

Every now and then I read a research paper that I consider a real gamechanger. In my opinion a paper from fellow GP, Dr David Unwin, and his team in Southport deserves to shift our practice.

It is the latest update from a group who have been pursuing a novel approach to Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) management for eightyears now.

Their treatment approach has been fully adopted by just under half of all his practice patients, and out of these, over half have been cured.

That’s full reversal of the condition without taking any drugs in 20% of all his patients.

Even more impressive, if they got in early in the first year of diagnosis, the cure rate was 77%.

However, they’ve had success in people 15+ years down the line. These consistent results really are astounding, it completely bucks the traditional belief that T2D is a long-term irreversible disease.

T2D results when the body is no longer able to manage normal sugar levels in the body. We live in balance between the sugars we consume and make, and those we use (as energy) or store (as fat).

Learning about this properly and understanding how to lower sugars in the diet in a sustainable way, is the central aspect of their approach.

Traditionally we have talked of diet changes, but mostly rapidly progressed to treating with medication. Within this new approach is an acknowledgement that sugars (also called carbohydrates or carbs) are addictive for many of us.

Reducing them down requires careful support, often grouping people together for mutual support.

When judging a paper, you need to assess its relevance to your situation.

This work was delivered in an ordinary GP practice, just like the ones in Sheffield. You need to ask if the authors are credible, and if they have a conflict of interest.

David Unwin has set up a website, with some paid for services supporting his approach, which is at www.phcuk.org.