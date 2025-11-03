Northern Lights: Words not weapons: Knife crime awareness project

WNW Listening Event

Music is a great way to send out positive messages, with a reach that can touch most parts of the world.

Not only that, but it also allows people to tap into their creativity, share energy with likeminded people and express their thoughts and feelings.

As knife crime is still prevalent today, with no plans for major change it is extremely important that we continue to send the message about the dangers of knife crime and the devastation that it causes in the hope of it deterring someone from making a wrong decision.

Last year we applied to the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation for one of their large grants to create a project called Words not Weapons made up of 2 songs to raise awareness of knife crime and a short documentary to go along side it.

The project started with a service that provides supported housing to young adults in Sheffield.

We had a long discussion around knife crime: why it's happening so much, first-hand stories and what they thought could be done to reduce knife crime.

We recorded all of their thoughts and feelings on the topic as well as quotes and advice from those that have been affected by it.

We used this information as a foundation to the lyrics behind the songs.

The first song 'System Full Of Lies' is by Sheffield artists Kid Blu3, EsCae, both were involved in our last project as features on KDots, Boundaries remix.

B Fes, a 17-year-old up and coming artist from Sheffield was the last to go on the song.

The man behind the production is Sheffield heavy weight Palize. This late 90s hip-hop inspired instrumental has prominent kicks and striking snares, acting as a solid foundation for the quirky sample to lay on top of.

The idea came around after Always An Alternative couldn't secure funding for their youth clubs and they were on the brink of closure.

We asked the young people that attended them how they felt about it.

Same said sad, unhappy, others said lost, forgotten about.

I asked one young attendees if you could ask the people that could keep this youth club going, one question what would it be?

Her reply, "What about us?". We rounded up all the kids from both youth clubs and got them to say “what about us” at the same time. You can hear them all in the song.

I think that this point of view is vital in reducing knife crime because it is coming straight from those at risk of being affected by it.

I think people should really listen and take in what is being said here.

The Second song 'Only In My Dreams' produced by cxmmxnd is a baseline song that looks at knife crime from a mother's point of view; losing her son.

Becky Rhodes, a prominent figure in the Baseline scenes singing on songs like 'secrets' and the more recent summer hit 'All I need', worked with Always An Alternative to mentor Liv through the entire process: teaching her how to write songs and offer advice on delivery in the studio.

We recorded Only In My Dreams at Spring Tank Studios, a community driven space for music lovers.

Reuben, the engineer, was excellent at guiding Liv through the recording process and breaking it down in a way from new singer to understand.

To celebrate the completion of the project we held a private listening event to give everyone involved an exclusive experience of listening to the songs first, hearing from all involved in the project and having the opportunity to ask questions to the artists.

The event was excellent, we all got to listen to the songs on a professional set up.

Becky talked about how she enjoyed working with Liv on the project.

Liv talked about her experience on the project, how she had never been in a professional recording studio and her anxiety through the project.

For me, it was watching Liv grow as a person and an artist, she was not the same person that she was when I first met her.

I just hope that we've given her a glimpse into talent and continues with singing.

For me one conversation I had with Liv stood out the most. Just before she was about to start recording the song I caught her in a daydream and asked if she was okay.

“Yes, I'm okay. I'm just an overthinker”. I replied, have you ever noticed when overthinking, the thing that happens is never the 101 things you've over thought. She agreed.

“There you go then, problems only happen when they exist, so what's the point in making them up”.

I'd like to thank all involved in the project, it has been a great experience.

I would like to say a special thanks to all at The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, what you do is amazing and truly inspiring.

The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation was set up in memory of Sarah, the Festival Director of Tramlines, the biggest yearly festival in Sheffield.

The foundation celebrates and support people to experience the transformative power of music.

"We are here to remember Sarah through the power of music: by bringing happiness and spreading joy to people across the city.”

