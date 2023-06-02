Northern Lights: Two fantastic events that will raise vital funds for the Sheffield Children's

At The Children’s Hospital Charity, our team love meeting our amazing supporters – whether that’s an adult or child who is completing an exciting fundraising challenge, or a child who has been supported by the hospital and has inspired that challenge to happen.

Heidi and her bravery certificate

Recently, I met a very brave little girl called Heidi, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. She was diagnosed after her mum noticed purple spots on her back and she developed rashes on her neck. She had a bone marrow test that confirmed her diagnosis and just 24 hours after that, eight days after spotting the first signs, Heidi began intensive chemotherapy to save her life.

For the last eight months Heidi has been through much more than the average six-year-old; taking each incredibly tough day in her stride. Being treated with chemotherapy in blocks, Heidi has regular visits to theatre. She has also suffered from physical and emotional changes, including hair loss, lethargy, mobility issues, speech problems and weight loss.

To say thank you for the treatment Heidi is receiving at Sheffield Children’s, her mum, Lucy, and some of her fellow midwives at Rotherham Hospital are tackling our Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge on 22 July 2023. Team Heidi has already started training, with Heidi’s dad Ryan and big brother Liam joining in to support the team. They’re aiming high, hoping to complete it in under 12 hours.

Heidi's mum, Lucy, and Team Heidi training for the Yorkshire Three Peaks

So as a thank you to Heidi and Lucy for their support, we invited them to come along and meet our mascot, Theo. Heidi was so happy to meet him and it was a very special moment for the team to be able to put a smile on her face.

Completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks is no mean feat, and I’m in awe of Lucy and Team Heidi for taking it on. Participants must complete a 24-mile route that takes in the three highest peaks in the Yorkshire Dales – Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough – whilst enjoying some of the most stunning scenery in the UK.

Fancy joining them? The Children's Hospital Charity will provide you with plenty of support during the challenge, with experienced guides on hand to help navigate the route and provide encouragement along the way. There are also rest stops where you can take a break and refuel after each peak.

If this sounds a little bit too demanding but you’re still keen to fundraise for us, I can highly recommend our Chatsworth Walk.

This annual event takes place on the beautiful grounds of Chatsworth House, one of the UK's most famous stately homes. You can choose between a 3K or 10K route, depending on your fitness level, and how much you want to challenge yourself.

It’s a great way to get outside and enjoy the stunning scenery, while also raising money for a great cause. You can walk with friends, family or colleagues, or simply go it alone and enjoy some peace and quiet in the great outdoors.

Both the Chatsworth Walk and the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge are fantastic events that raise vital funds for Sheffield Children's. The money raised by these events goes towards improving the hospital's facilities, funding research into childhood illnesses, and providing specialist equipment and services that make a real difference in the lives of young patients and their families.

The Children's Hospital Charity also has a range of other fundraising events throughout the year, including sponsored runs, skydives, and cycle rides. There are plenty of opportunities for people to get involved in fundraising in their own way, whether that's by holding a bake sale, organising a sponsored silence, or simply making a donation.