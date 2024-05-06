Northern Lights: Thank you to everyone that was involved, I admire your bravery, you will make a difference

Victims Voices

We found that people that are not directly affected by knife crime only get a brief look at one side of this issue; deaths that are covered on social media, the news or the radio.

This documentary attempts to cover as many angles of knife crime as possible to give the viewers a true understanding of knife crime, not the impact, but how our brains are wired up causing some of the underlying issues.

We requested views from Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Police and the NHS as they have a major role knife crime within the city, but despite our best efforts we were unable to get their participation.

To watch the films, please head over to our website www.alwaysanalternative.co.uk and select the projects tab.

Episode 1: Gone but not forgotten.

In this episode we remember two victims; Marcus Ramsay who died following an altercation at a house party on 08.08.20 and Kavan Brissett who was stabbed at a car park on 14.08.18, but later died from his injuries.

We sit down with the family and friends of the victims to see the devastating impact that knife crime has had on each off their lives.

To round off the episode we talk to the former chief editor of the Sheffield Star to get her opinion on knife crime within Sheffield and how she believes it could be it could be reduced.

Episode 2: The Missing Part.

Ryan (20 years old) and his friend Yanis (17 years old) were stabbed in Doncaster City Centre on 28.01.22 during a night out.

Unfortunately, both of the friends died as a result of this barbaric attack.

Ryan died from a fatal 15cm wound to the heart after being slashed in the face, tragically he died at the scene.

Yanis died in hospital after being chased and stabbed multiple times by the attacker.

In this episode we talk with the family and friends of Ryan to hear about the impact it has had on their lives, how they are still tortured by the attackers two years later and what Lisa, Ryan’s mother plans to do to spread awareness of knife crime.

Episode 3: A mother’s love from behind bars.

Parents do all they can to allow their children to have the best upbringing that they possibly can.

There is a constant battle to keep them safe, as kids will be kids.

However, how do you try and stop your child from being at the other end of the knife?

In this episode we talk to two parents of knife crime perpetrators to see how their children’s actions have had an impact on them.

One of the perpetrators was handed a life sentence: 22 years’ custodial sentence aged 19 for murder after a robbery went terribly wrong.

The other, also aged 19 years old was sentenced to 26 year’s custodial sentence for the attempted murder of another young man.

Episode 4: Living with the pain.

You wake up as normal, to go to sleep as normal, then, you end up the victim of knife crime.

In this episode we talk directly to the victims of knife crime to hear about their life changing incidents and send a clear message to those thinking about, or, carrying a knife.

Some victims will forgive, others don’t want to give their attackers a space in their hearts to do so.

However, one thing is certain, none of them will forget. Their physical injuries may heal, but will the psychological damage?

Episode 5: Prevention cheaper than the cure.

‘Epidemic’ a widespread occurrence of an infectious disease in a community at a particular time. Is knife crime an epidemic?

In this episode we talk with the students and staff at Really NEET and diiscuss the importance of education around knife crime.

We also look into the importance of weapon amnesty bins and providing people with a safe option to dispose of weapons safely.

Finally, we talk with Mums United, to see what they are doing to prevent this disease spreading deeper into our communities and the hardships that they face as a charity.

Episode 6: Knife crime and the brain. Knife crime, Threats and Trauma.

In this episode we talk with Cade McCall; Senior Lecturer at The University of York, Chris Hallam; Behavioural Psychologist, Nicola Fitzwilliam; Therapist and Hannah Cawley; Counsellor to understand how our brain works when it is under threat, the reasons why young people might choose to carry knives, what trauma is and its signs.

We take a look at the support that is on offer for young people around trauma and what could be done to ensure they receive sufficient support.

I would like to thank Big Take Media for recording and editing the series. Thank you to everyone that was involved, I admire your bravery, you will make a difference.