Northern Lights: Sheffield, a home from home for our students that inspires community

Dr Malcolm Butler, Vice-President and Director of Global Engagement at the University of Sheffield

All of this attracts visitors from around the world, including more than 6,000 new international students who come to study at the University of Sheffield every year. These students travel from as far afield as China, India, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, United States and Brazil; to gain a globally-respected degree, as well as to experience everything our city has to offer.

We know our international students are a major asset. Research published last year found that just one year’s intake of incoming international students across the Sheffield Central parliamentary constituency brings £313 million of benefit to the UK economy, making it the top constituency for net economic impact in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contribution from international students to the local economy meant that the area was financially better off by £2,520 per person on average. In addition, our own economic impact assessment, based on the 2018/2019 student cohort, found that our international students supported 3,060 jobs in the South Yorkshire Region.

University of Sheffield

But it's not the economic benefit to the city that’s important – our international students bring a vibrancy and diversity to our campus, and become valuable members of our community. They come to Sheffield to study, but many fall in love with the city and its people, recalling Sheffield fondly as their second home even after they have graduated, with some even choosing to stay in the city and start their careers and families amongst these hills. During their time with us and afterwards, they help forge international business links and partnerships that contribute to the world-leading research happening at the University of Sheffield, as well R&D at businesses in the region and beyond.

Our international students often throw themselves into volunteering to immerse themselves in Sheffield life, building friendships and professional networks for themselves alongside their study schedules. They have sometimes travelled thousands of miles to be with us, leaving family and friends behind, so these networks can help them find a community, or home from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last year alone, our home and international students from the University of Sheffield have raised over £85,000 for local charities, and collectively spent 33,443 hours volunteering for local community initiatives such as food banks, community allotments, working with the elderly, refugees, adults with learning disabilities and school children from around the city.

They frequently tell us they not only gain valuable skills for their CVs through this work, but get to know more about our city, culture and values. They talk with pride about becoming part of our community, and often go onto volunteer on a longer term basis than their initial placement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a time of year with religious and cultural festivities like Christmas just around the corner, many of our international students will not return home. As the festive period can be a lonely time in a city that quietens considerably over the holidays, the University puts on activities and events that brings them together and fosters a sense of belonging.

For some, it may be the first Christmas they have celebrated, so we make sure they get the chance to experience what it can be like, with trips to shop at the winter markets, ice skating, attending carol performances and enjoying a traditional Christmas dinner to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only do these events help our students meet new people and make new friends, but locals such as the market stall holders regularly tell us how much they enjoy speaking to the students about their home countries and their enjoyment of our city. Imaging selling your crafts to people from Norway, Hong Kong, or even Nigeria? Thanks to our students, our reach as a community is truly global.

The extra time away from studying and their student friends during the holidays also sees many of our international students choosing to give back to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering placements with local organisations like Food Works, which aims to provide fair and sustainable food for the people of Sheffield, and Sheffield Talking News, who provide local news content to blind and visually impaired people, offer opportunities for students. They can use their unique perspectives and experiences from their cultures, religions and countries to contribute to these organisations developing and succeeding.

For some, volunteering allows them to keep busy during the holidays, for others it is to learn new skills, but for all, they always tell us how much it opens doors to new communities they hadn’t imagined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many of us, the festive period is a time when we remember to connect with the more vulnerable in our society. People across the city join befriending programmes and donate to initiatives like the Sheffield Shoebox Appeal, or provide food to banks and community kitchens to help people at this time of year.