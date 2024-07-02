Northern Lights: ​Next week, we will take one small step to transform our country

Olivia Blake handing her Hallam Citizens’ Climate Manifesto into 10 Downing Street.

​Next Thursday is polling day and voters in Sheffield have an opportunity to oust this government once and for all. On July 4 we can get Sheffield’s future back.

In a week’s time is polling day for the general election. The ballot paper for every Sheffielder offers only two choices: a Labour government or a Conservative one.

For the last 14 years — and my entire adult life — we have lived under Conservative prime ministers, each leaving a uniquely terrible legacy.

Before Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill there was Liz Truss forcing mortgage rates through the roof.

Before Boris Johnson partying through the pandemic there was Theresa May’s Windrush scandal.

Before that still, David Cameron and Nick Clegg’s coalition cutting public services and decimating local government.

The choice available to us is whether to keep on with a Tory Government that crashed our economy or get our future back with Labour.

I’m one of those people who have spent every available moment of this election knocking on doors to speak to voters.

I know it’s an unusual way to spend my spare time, but it’s justified by just how high the stakes are.

It is great to get to speak to so many people, to hear about their asks for a new government and the overwhelming desire for change.

But it has also been heart-breaking to hear stories of how people have struggled over the past five years with rising energy and food costs, soaring mortgages and rising rents, struggles to access NHS dentistry, and of schools stretched to the limit.

With our severely underfunded public services it feels that too many aspects of everyday life have taken a step backwards over the past few years, and I know that some people worry the country can’t turn over a new page.

It has been a deliberate tactic of this current government to breed cynicism and convince people that things can’t get better. But the real truth is they can and they will, so long as there are people willing to fight for it.

I have been spending most of my time out in Sheffield Hallam to support Labour’s candidate Olivia Blake.

Olivia was first elected as an MP in 2019 and has a tremendous track record across her five years in Parliament.

Despite the Tories having a national 80-seat majority, she has forced this government to change its policies multiple times, including to limit peatland burning, provide support following miscarriages, and changing how they supported vulnerable people in the aftermath of the Stannington gas crisis.

Climate justice is an issue close to my heart and also to Olivia’s – she has been one of the leading voices for our environment in Parliament.

She proposed the Climate and Ecology Bill, winning cross-party support for her plan to lock nature restoration and decarbonisation targets into law.

She’s also worked to ensure that climate action is representative of local communities.

Olivia organised a series of climate assemblies during the pandemic that formed the basis of her Hallam citizens’ climate manifesto, comprised of the changes Hallam residents said they would like to see at local, national and international levels.

She took the final manifesto to COP26, the UN Climate Summit, as well as to 10 Downing Street, where I was lucky enough to join her for its hand-in.

It’s easy to say that all politicians are the same, but there’s a clear difference between those who partied in Downing Street and those planning to deliver better outcomes for our communities.

Olivia has spent her time in Parliament prioritising social, economic and climate justice, and given a voice to issues overlooked by the government.

Her work as the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on special educational needs and disability led the Sense charity to name her their Parliamentarian of the year.

And her advocacy to support the hen harrier species led the RSPB to give her a ‘Muddy Boot’ award for championing one of the UK’s most persecuted birds of prey.

If next week you find you are undecided about how to vote, then please remember that just because things are the way they are, that does not mean that they have to stay that way.

It was working people voting together in 1945 that birthed the Labour government that created our NHS.

In 1964 we elected a government that decriminalised homosexuality and introduced the Equal Pay Act.

In 1997 we elected one that introduced Sure Start, the national minimum wage, and the world’s first Climate Change Act.

We now have an opportunity to elect a government that will reverse 14 years of turmoil and reclaim our future by saving the NHS, re-nationalising our railways, and delivering clean power by 2030.

Next Thursday I hope you will take one small step to transform our country: I hope you will vote Labour.