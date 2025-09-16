Northern Lights: New beginnings

This week we welcomed thousands of new and returning students to the University

This week we welcomed thousands of new and returning students to the University. There’s always a slightly more vibrant feel to the city when students arrive, a buzz that’s somewhat missing during the quieter summer months.

The start of a new academic year is always such an exciting time – one of opportunity, new beginnings and, of course, a bit of nervousness.

For those new students who have chosen to come to Sheffield Hallam, this week will probably have been spent exploring our campus, meeting new friends and throwing themselves into the varied and wonderful Welcome Week activities the University offers.

The feeling of excitement is even more apparent this year as we open our three new flagship buildings on Howard Street near Sheffield Station, with students having the opportunity to learn and socialise in the new world-class facilities for the first time.

The buildings, Langsett, Redmires and Strines, offer exceptional teaching, learning and research facilities. They include new homes for Sheffield Business School, Sheffield Institute of Law and Justice, Architecture and Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences.

The buildings have been designed with modern study in mind with flexible learning spaces, social areas and places to eat and drink as well as sustainability features like heat pumps and solar panels.

Outside, there are two rooftop gardens, and the new Hallam Green, which provides a public space that includes 400 square meters of new planting, 25 new trees and spaces for up to 150 people to sit and relax.

The development will be a huge asset for the University, city and region, providing an outstanding offer for our current and future students, opportunities for business partners and a fantastic new gateway for Sheffield. The site also includes public spaces for all to use and enjoy.

As well as opening our landmark city campus development, September also marks the launch of our new Strategy 2030 which sets out our purpose and ambition for Sheffield Hallam over the next five years.

There is no doubt that universities are under increasing financial pressure, principally because of a national funding system in urgent need of reform. This has meant that over the last 18 months we have had to make some difficult decisions to remain financially sustainable and continue to be a force for good within our region and beyond. It’s been a tough time for our community, but it has also been a time of reflection as we have pulled together to look ahead to the future with renewed ambition and focus.

The result of this is our University Strategy 2030, which clearly articulates our purpose, ambition, values and priorities for the future. It demonstrates our commitment to using our teaching, our research and our people to transform lives and create knowledge that has a positive impact.

Developed in consultation with staff and students, our new purpose-led strategy, focuses on outcomes that make an impact in three areas: enabling healthier lives, building stronger communities and driving future economies.

Since my arrival almost two years ago now, I have seen on a daily basis the positive impact that our students, graduates, partnerships and research are having on our region.

As a university firmly rooted in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, our plans link closely to regional plans and ambitions, such as the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Local Growth Plan and the Sheffield City Goals, which all aim to create a more prosperous, connected, equitable and sustainable region in which our diverse communities can thrive.

Welcoming students back to campus, having a clear vision of our purpose and future direction and, of course, opening our exceptional new facilities really do make this new academic year feel like a positive new beginning for so many reasons.

I’m proud to be part of the Sheffield Hallam family, and I am looking forward to seeing how people from across our university community will continue to make a positive impact throughout this new academic year.