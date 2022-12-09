Northern Lights: ‘I will be providing support to families without gas in whatever way I can’

In light of the major incident that is taking place in Stannington this week, I wanted to outline for people across our city what has happened, what I have been doing in Sheffield and in Parliament in response, and what support is available to those who have been affected.

Over the weekend a water main in Stannington exploded and damaged a gas main so severely that high pressure water then flowed with force into the gas pipes. As a result, water began coming out of gas mains, boilers, cookers and hobs in homes across Stannington, causing severe damage and in some cases flooding.

In response, Cadent, the company that runs the gas network, has had to cut the gas to all properties whilst they pump the water out. At the time of writing, around 2000 homes in Stannington and Hillsborough have been left without gas. Although people have been given heaters and hot plates, they have been told to use electricity sparingly so as to not to cause a surge. Northern Power Grid have been working on the ground to support residents, but still some households I have spoken to have been left without both gas and electric.

Firstly, I am so sorry to all those who have been affected – this is a terrible thing to happen at any time, let alone weeks before the holiday season. In the coming days and weeks, I will be providing support in whatever way I can and I have stationed members of my team in Cadent’s emergency hub to action any casework arising from the incident. The hub is at Lomas Hall, Church St, Stannington, Sheffield, S6 6DB.

Cadent is handing out electric heaters and hobs from The Lomas Hall in Stannington.

Sheffield City Council have declared a major incident and are stepping up support to the most vulnerable, especially given that temperatures are set to drop below zero. Councillors Terry Fox and Julie Grocutt, Leader and Deputy leader, have visited the hub with the Chief Executive and are working to support the community. I have already spoken directly with the Chancellor of the Exchequer to request extra resources and emergency funding to help the council to respond.

I have been in the constituency working with the gas network operator to support those who have lost gas supply. Cadent, who maintain the gas network, have so far removed 400,000 litres of water from the gas lines but it is clear there has been significant damage which will take some time to fix. I have further meetings planned with the Association of British Insurers, and I am in ongoing talks with the leadership of the council on getting support to residents. Cadent are also working with British Gas to fix gas appliances

I have met with the CEO of Yorkshire Water to make clear concerns of residents and to discuss why this happened in the first place and what they can do to prevent future disasters like this. I will also be raising this issue in Parliament, so no community has to experience what people in Stannington have.

If you have been affected and need support, please visit the hub or contact Cadent’s dedicated line, which is 0800 917 9598. I will be posting regular updates on my social media, and Cadent are posting updates on their website. Alternatively, please do not hesitate to get in touch with my office directly if you have any questions or require the support: [email protected]

Cadent is pumping water out of gas pipes in Stannington.

I am very concerned for older and more vulnerable members of our community. The Priority Services Register is designed to help those who have extra communication, access, or safety needs to gain equal access to utility supply services. Please consider registering with Cadents Priority Services Register, which can be found on their website if you need extra support.

Cadent has a statutory obligation to pay compensation to anyone who is without gas for more than 24hrs after the first complete 24hr period. Everyone who lost gas will receive a letter regarding compensation. Householders are entitled to £65 for every 24 hours they were off gas, while businesses will receive £105 per 24 hours off gas. This will be paid directly to them via their gas suppliers.