Northern Lights: I feel so proud to be part of such an inclusive university community

Derbyshire students celebrating A-levels success on Results Day

This time last week thousands of young people up and down the country were nervously awaiting their A-Level and BTEC results.

For many it was a day of joy and happiness, the culmination of months of hard work rewarded with the results they were hoping for or perhaps even exceeding expectations.

For others it was a more difficult day tinged with disappointment, prompting rapid re-thinking of choices and calls to university “clearing” lines.

For Sheffield Hallam, one of the largest universities in the UK, clearing is a huge operation, which actually runs from early July right through September.

Professor Liz Mossop, Sheffield Hallam University Vice-Chancellor

On results day itself, our phone lines open from 6.30am offering advice and guidance to hundreds of students, helping them make the right choices for them.

It is always an incredibly positive day, but this year in particular felt especially so.

For the last few years, the negative political rhetoric around the “value” of doing a degree has threatened to undermine the sector.

Ahead of results day, stories of the drop in demand for university places proliferated the media, with many concluding that young people are no longer interested in studying degrees.

The busyness of our phone lines on results day reassuringly dispelled this myth, and in fact the day after results day there were more 18-year-old applicants with a confirmed university place in the UK than at any point in history.

That’s an incredibly reassuring statistic - there is significant evidence that completing a degree has a transformative impact on people’s lives.

New analysis of government data by Universities UK shows graduates earn more through their lifetime compared to those with the right qualifications who choose employment instead.

On average, graduates overtake those who chose not to go to university within just a few years, earning at least 20 per cent more once they are in their mid-20s.

By age 30, graduates typically earn 37 per cent more than non-graduates, and the gap is even higher for those from economically deprived areas, demonstrating just one of the ways universities drive social mobility.

The experiences and life skills that students learn during their time at university are as valuable as the knowledge they gain – and far from switching off from degree-level study, it’s clear that our young people are still very much engaged with the value of a university degree.

We understand choosing which university to attend and which course to study is, however, a huge decision.

There are a lot of factors that impact a student’s choice including cost of living, learning facilities, a sense of community and what support is in place.

Students choosing Sheffield Hallam this year will have the chance to learn and socialise in our new city centre campus development.

Featuring three new sustainable buildings around a public green space, the new development will provide students with world-class facilities and a real campus feel.

All students have access to three dedicated support advisors during their time at Hallam to support them with wellbeing, academic studies and employability.

We have put all these systems in place to ensure students thrive both during and after their time at Hallam.

For many on our clearing hotline, there was clearly a drive for choosing Sheffield as a student destination.

Our city has consistently been found to be one of the most affordable and welcoming cities in the country for students.

As the original City of Sanctuary, Sheffield offers an inclusive community for students from all over the world.

We know young people need lots of information to make good choices for themselves – choices which will help them thrive, doing courses they enjoy, learning in ways that work for them, setting them up for future success.

For those who have chosen to come to Sheffield Hallam, we are looking forward to welcoming you next month.

The start of a new academic year is always such an exciting time – one of opportunity, new beginnings and, of course, a bit of nervousness.

This one will be particularly poignant for me as it is my first Welcome Week as Sheffield Hallam’s Vice-Chancellor.

I feel proud to be part of such an inclusive community.

I can’t wait to meet our new and returning students and welcome them to the city and the university.