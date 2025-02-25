Sheffield Town Hall taken by John Beadman

In 1990 Bill Watterson, creator of the Calvin and Hobbes comic strip, gave a speech to a group of graduating university students. I read that speech a few years ago and there’s one line from it that regularly comes back to me.

‘You may be surprised to find how quickly you start to see your politics and religion become matters of habit rather than thought and inquiry.’

As someone who “didn’t want to get involved in politics”, saw principle and clarity of purpose as core values, and who tries to focus on improved outcomes and long-term progressive change, it does concern me how difficult it is to safeguard against what Watterson describes.

Catching yourself in a moment being persuaded against something you once considered important, accepting with little complaint a change that you would have fought tooth and nail against years ago.

I notice in myself and in others that political belief can become reflexive. This isn’t a fault in and of itself, but it can give way to political thought becoming unthinking and assumptive, rather than continually contested and considered.

Bill continues: ‘You may be surprised to find how quickly you start to see your life in terms of other people’s expectations rather than issues.’

It’s natural to worry about how we’re perceived. In the political sphere those worries can manifest around feeling boxed in by expectations; feeling like a caricature rather than a fully-formed human being – and indeed being treated as one by opponents and peers alike.

This is not to oppose holding steadfast to one’s principles: I know I am an eco-socialist driven by economic and international justice, because I can see and know the world around me, and witness the devastation being driven by fossil fuel companies.

I know I favour peace because of the self-evident horror of war and the arms trade.

I know that I am pro-migration because I am a human being just like every other.

But there is an intrinsic benefit to ensuring that politics – and all beliefs – are founded on inquiry and curiosity.

As a society we centre being part of an in-group and settling with predominant norms and directions of the group.

It can feel more comfortable not to challenge assumptions, not to raise awkward questions. We’re often told that being quiet is the “easier” thing to do.

But fear of intervening leads to worse decisions and worse outcomes, because it means careless assumptions aren’t questioned, and unnecessarily trade-offs aren’t brought in check.

A lot is made of this being a uniquely polarised moment in human history, and that there’s a lack of unity, but I don’t think that’s entirely true.

I wonder if our common understanding of unity focuses more on getting people to stop challenging decisions and assumptions in the pursuit of a passive unity – at the expense of getting those with power to compromise and build consensus: I think of Martin Luther King speaking to those who prefer ‘a negative peace which is the absence of tension, to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.’

Sure, there is something to be said for the manner of your challenge – if every point of contention was raised in a way that got everyone on board that would fantastic.

But life isn’t a philosophical thought experiment. People who wield power have vested interests and will leverage their influence to maintain them, no matter how politely you put your point across.

I welcomed Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy saying that charities and civil society should be telling the ‘government where we’re getting it wrong and work with us to set it right’ and also that it was ‘critical to a healthy, functioning democracy.’

She is right. It’s a rare thing for politicians to admit that they aren’t infallible, and that they can benefit from the wisdom, guidance, and criticism of others. I hope this new government goes further in this direction.

We need to have a national political conversation based on thought and inquiry rather than decades of ingrained habit.

The previous government undertook a severe crackdown on the right to protest.

But any healthy, functioning democracy requires repealing all anti-protest legislation, so that whether someone is sat at the table or speaking through a megaphone, they can be heard and be listened to.

I hope we can all find ways to prioritise inquiry over passivity.

I hope we can challenge when required and improve where possible. I hope that through our collective endeavour we can build a just society.

