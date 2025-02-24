Half Marathon

After another young person’s life is tragically taken by a knife, this amazing group of friends want to make a stance against knife crime by completing the Sheffield Half Marathon. “The recent tragedy in Sheffield has made us realise this can happen to anybody and nobody should be in danger in their community, especially in a school environment”.

Billy-18, Josh-18, Judah-17, Brice-17 and Lucas-17 have chosen to support and raise money for the charity that I founded, Always An Alternative.

We challenge the mindset of young people and support them to make positive life choices. “we would love to donate the money we make to you and your cause as you are close to home, we are inspired by what you do and believe you can really make a difference in saving lives.”

Always An Alternative is dedicated to empowering young people by addressing critical societal challenges, specifically reducing knife crime, gun crime, gang culture, and anti-social behaviour across Yorkshire and the UK.

Through innovative educational approaches, mentoring, and support services, we provide vital intervention strategies that:

Prevent Youth Risks:

 Educate young people about potential life-threatening risks

 Equip youth with decision-making skills to avoid destructive paths

 Offer alternative perspectives to gang and criminal involvement

Community Impact:

 Provide targeted support through podcasts, documentaries, and direct mentoring

 Engage youth, parents, and professionals with lived-experience insights

 Create actionable awareness around youth challenges Long-Term Societal Benefits:

 Interrupt cycles of violence and criminal behaviour

 Develop resilient, informed young individuals

 Reduce potential long-term social and economic costs of youth crime

Our approach goes beyond traditional intervention, using thought-provoking engagement to inspire positive life choices and sustainable personal development.

We believe in transforming potential risks into opportunities for growth, enabling young people to become confident, responsible citizens who can break cycles of negative behaviour and build brighter futures.

As anyone that works with young people knows, it is exceedingly difficult to see if your hard work made a difference long term as you only support young people for a short amount of time.

I am positive that we all hope that they go on to big and beautiful things once they have left our support. Unfortunately, we often never have the chance to find out.

Personally, this act of giving back from this group is a lot deeper than the money raised or the attention Always an Alternative my receive.

It is a fine example of a full circle moment, one that we strive to achieve with each young person that we work with.

This moment is special to me because I worked with one of the of the members of this group on an intervention project some years ago. And to see that that he is growing into a fine example of a young man makes my work worthwhile.

The intervention lasted around eight weeks, two hours per week; it was to resolve issues between two groups of students at a Sheffield secondary school.

For the first hour, I talked with the students, then they got an hour to train with Pearce Gudgeon, in Steel City gym; based in Darnall, an established professional boxing gym producing world champions of the future.

The two groups had issues due to inherited problems and factors beyond school that resulted in violence between the two groups. On the first session it was easy to separate the two groups, one sat on the far right, the other on the far left with empty seats in the middle.

Through the session we was able to get the two groups to discuss their problems and focus on similarities rather than differences.

By the final session they all sat together as one big group, no gaps between, just laughs and newly formed friendships. “I have met you before and you worked with a group of students at Chaucer School including me through taking to us and boxing training every week it helped me and my mates a lot.”

I spoke with Billy who set up the Go fund me to find out a bit more about their training. “None of us have done a half marathon before or even any running training; we have all been active growing up, taking part in football and other sports.

We are running a long run as a group every Monday and doing our own work in between. This training in between consists of shorter runs, football training and the gym. Also we are all very competitive and want to beat one another which pushes us to train more too.”

Half a Marathons are not easy task, so I asked what keeps the group going when they feel like quitting. “Me personally, I never feel like quitting because the cause paired with reaching a goal drives me as I feel strongly growing up where it is common.

I’m not sure this will be the same for some of the other lads and I’m sure they may have felt like stopping early in a run already because running doesn’t come as easy to them, but I’m convinced their motivation to pursue being consistent in training, comes from raising funds and awareness for a proper cause.

You can support this amazing group by donating to their go fund me: https://gofund.me/76b374d4.