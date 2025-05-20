Northern Lights: Getting it right is not somebody else's business, but the concern of us all

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

A year ago this week, Rishi Sunak, the then-Prime Minister, called a general election. Seven weeks later, and Keir Starmer was in Downing Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over 10 months on, and the world is crazier than ever. The riots in England, which followed the murder of the three young girls in Southport, were dealt with swiftly and harshly.

The October budget sought to fill a gap, not just in how much income was raised by the Treasury compared with spending, (the Black Hole), but also the cliff-edge of projects only funded by the Conservatives to the end of March. Either the cash was raised to save them or services had to be cut elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, to put billions into the National Health Service, stop the collapse of local government and take account of the massive change in world security, and future defence spending.

Lord Blunkett in Conversation with Star journalist Harry Harrison : Lord Blunkett​

Then came the election of Donald Trump and the launch of the Trade War, which resulted, two weeks ago, in a modest but important agreement to avoid the complete destruction of our steel industry, automotive and pharmaceutical sectors. Meanwhile, discontent with the slow pace of change and what were perceived to be timid political responses to discontent led to the triumph, in some parts of the UK, by Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party, in some elections on 1st May.

I raise all this because here in Sheffield, where we did not have elections, the discontent with normal political processes must be understood and countered. There are not the resources to do “big bang” schemes which would be transformational, but there is a chance of pulling local government, business and the universities together to make a significant difference in how people feel about themselves and their city.

Of course, when you're aiming to bring about transformation, you can sometimes get it very badly wrong. That is why despite the pressure from young people desperate to buy their first home, and the national government responding to this with clear house building targets, people need to be listened to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No point in railing, getting angry or abusing those who are doing their best to try and square impossible circles. Instead, to genuinely suggest alternatives. Are we using all the brownfield sites in the city that are available? Is there semi-derelict land that could be freed up rather than necessarily building on swathes of the green belt? In some cases, the answer will be that “infill” will be needed to meet demand, and hurt and upset will be caused to those who will have to put up with the construction sites and the subsequent loss of some amenities. Yet in other areas, reconfiguring and redesigning might leave those affected with the kind of open space and “breathing space” (as I call it) which has historically been such a major gain to Sheffield. Quality of life, as well as quantity of provision, has to be the hallmark going forward. Those buying or renting properties in the future, will not only want and need such natural space, but will only be attracted to live in those areas if they're attractive to live in! None of this is easy. Simplistic, crude, and basic appeal to the lowest common denominator may glean votes for Reform UK, but they don't solve the country's problems or the future needs of our young people.

The truth remains, however, that people want our democratic political processes to deliver more quickly, more effectively and, where difficult decisions have to be taken, more sympathetically. The government and this prime minister, since the beginning of January, have certainly lifted Britain’s standing in the world, and continue to make a significant contribution on the world stage - facing economic, energy, and security challenges not experienced for some considerable time. But whilst you can lose votes in politics on foreign policy, you rarely gain them. So it will be here at home, in our towns and cities that change must happen, be felt to happen and to be seen to benefit those for whom change is intended.

One example would be the Rail and Tram Strategy for Yorkshire launched last Friday, driving regeneration, housing and jobs for the future.

Equally, intervening decisively is exactly what we need in terms of saving the World Snooker Championship from being moved from the Crucible. It may not change the lives of men and women desperate to put food on the table and to heat their homes, but the impact across the world cannot be exaggerated. It is "Sheffield" reaching out through television coverage which captures the atmosphere, the very special environment and experience of the Crucible. Yes, refurbishment, expansion, and perhaps the catalyst for regeneration – including of the fabric of the neighbouring City Library – but above all, to persuade Barry Hearn and his son, Eddie, that the world Championship and Sheffield go hand in hand. We will need national government to support us. If there was a suggestion of Wimbledon being moved to China or to Saudi Arabia, there would be an outcry. The month-long attention of the world on Sheffield in the North of England is no less important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is true that democracy is slower to respond than dictatorship, requires consent and the “feel good factor”. But as we saw throughout the 20th century, the bombasts, the crude populists, and the dangerous fanatics deliver only misery and disillusionment. That is why getting it right is not somebody else's business, but the concern of us all.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​