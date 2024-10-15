Northern Lights: Celebrate 20 years of Snowflakes and create brighter future for kids

The Children’s Hospital Charity lights up the region and beyond with the famous shining Snowflakes, all to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s

With our 20th year fast approaching, it’s a lovely time to reflect on everything we have achieved with the help of our incredible supporters and look to the future as we continue to invest in paediatric healthcare with the brand-new National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT).

Our Snowflakes appeal began at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in 2004 when four sparkling Snowflakes were displayed on the iconic building to commemorate some of our most committed charity supporters.

Fast forward 20 years and we now have 12 locations across the region and beyond.

Following a brand new partnership with The Moor, we can’t wait to take the Snowflakes’ magic to the epicentre of the Christmas festivities in Sheffield for the first time this year, shining above the Christmas markets, attractions and Ferris wheel.

We are so grateful for the partnerships of each location, with sites like the Alhambra Centre, Crystal Peaks, and The Moor allowing us to expand to areas outside of the Sheffield Children’s sites.

In 2023, we lit up the region with almost 500 Snowflakes, each sponsored by our committed charity supporters.

From patients and their families to large companies like Gripple and Irwin Mitchell, we are always thrilled at the sheer amount of people who come together for this amazing cause.

Last year, we raised £377,000 in our Snowflakes appeal, contributing to the over £2.5 million raised over the last 20 years for Sheffield Children’s.

Hundreds of thousands of patients visit Sheffield Children’s every year, each with their own story and need for quality care.

With world-renowned specialists at Sheffield Children’s leading their field of healthcare, patients travel from across the country, and the world, for treatment.

That’s why our Snowflakes appeal this year will help to fund an innovative new technology centre.

As a charity, we are raising £2million towards the £22million build of the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT). Sheffield Children’s is an incredibly special place, and the NCCHT will not only help local communities but also the future landscape of paediatric healthcare.

Some of the best healthcare technology in the world will be used at the NCCHT for NHS care, research and testing, manufacturing development, and educational and training opportunities.

Most importantly, brilliant minds will work with children and young people to turn ideas into new prototypes.

These will be tested in simulation spaces designed to feel like home and a hospital – a UK first in paediatric healthcare – resulting in more state-of-the-art healthcare technology.

Sheffield Children’s is unique in the breadth of its expertise, supporting children and young people in many different ways.

Several UK-wide and international centres are at Sheffield Children’s, providing highly specialised healthcare, making it a leader in children’s health.

For this reason, companies, schools, supermarkets, individuals and patients and their families come together each year to create a constellation of spotlit snowflakes across Sheffield, Barnsley, Chesterfield and Rotherham.

Together, over the last 20 years, we have funded life-changing facilities, research and equipment for children and young people at Sheffield Children’s.

Whether it’s a huge project like the NCCHT, or our brand new £6m helipad, The Children’s Hospital Charity helps to ensure that Sheffield Children’s can continue to go above and beyond the NHS provision.

The NCCHT is going to continue revolutionising care for children and young people by designing, creating, and testing new child health technologies.

This could be anything from virtual reality to help patients with rehabilitation, to robotics to enhance surgery.

There will also be 200 patients a day who will receive care at the NCCHT, including in a new state-of-the-art Gait Lab for movement and rehabilitation.

As well as supporting the NCCHT, The Children’s Hospital Charity has committed to contributing £1m each year for the next five years to research at Sheffield Children’s.

This quadrupled funding will support the Trust in its mission to pioneer new treatments, enhancing the future of healthcare for young people.

The future of healthcare isn’t a want, it’s a need.

Our funding into research and technology opportunities like the NCCHT will ensure that Sheffield Children’s can continue to provide the best healthcare possible for hundreds of thousands of patients each year.

Whether you fundraise for a Snowflake or sponsor one yourself, it’s an incredibly special year to get involved.

Your name will be displayed for all to see, and your support will help us change the landscape of paediatric healthcare for generations to come.

To make a difference, sponsor a Snowflake in 2024 by visiting tchc.org.uk/Snowflakes.