Northern Lights: At Christmas, those who can, must; and those in need must be helped

Despite all the challenges, can I wish Sheffield Telegraph readers a very happy and comfortable Christmas.

We have had enough bad news this year to last us a lifetime, but I have been reflecting on three things that have substantially caught my attention.

As I am down in London for a proportion of each week, I can’t help but notice the difference between the pre-Christmas revelling in Central London, and the amount of cash available here in Sheffield.

Whether it is shops, restaurants or entertainment, there are clearly large swathes of the population of England who are not feeling the pinch in the way that so many, less-fortunate men and women who are working their socks off, are able to enjoy.

It is in that vein that something else caught my attention which would have not normally have shocked me in the way that, this time, it has. Namely that Sajid Javid, former Health Secretary, had recently been paid £30,000 by HSBC for a single speech!

Of course, HSBC have a facility in Sheffield, although I am sadly not aware of any major contribution that this international bank has made to the well-being and life of the city. I hope that I can be proved wrong!

It is not that Sajid Javid was paid for a speech – there is nothing wrong with that – it is the enormity of the sum involved for someone who is not exactly renowned as a raconteur!

But then I come to what is happening to public services. We are all desperately aware of something deeply worrying regarding our national health and social care services. Of course, the threat of industrial action adds to the concerns, but it is much deeper and more fundamental than that.

It is as though a virus has infected the system: morale and motivation have dropped, previously effective processes have started to fall apart, and consequently waiting lists and times have gone through the roof.

The same is true of the education system. Jeremy Hunt has put no new money, whatsoever, into post-16 learning and skills and the additional £2 billion specifically for schools, whilst welcome, only brings the amount spent per pupil up to the levels invested back in 2010.

But, as so often with the eye-watering austerity programme from 2010 onwards, and with the impact of Covid, lockdowns and associated measures, it is the next generation who are the biggest losers.

Take the latest information from two reports of the highly respected Education Endowment Foundation, established under the auspices of the Sutton Trust.

Research in Summer 2022 found that youngsters aged seven from the most disadvantaged households (those with children eligible for Free School Meals) had substantially dropped back when it came to assessed levels of reading.

In fact, for every one of this age group not reaching the appropriate standard before the pandemic, there were now three.

The gap has dramatically increased between the highest and lowest achievers. And – surprise, surprise – it is those living in the greatest poverty who are losing out the most.

The conclusion of the research is very clear. Substantial additional resources need to be targeted to those most left behind, and to those schools with the greatest number of pupils in greatest need.

To top this off, the second report recently published by the Foundation looked at the levels of poverty and its impact within the school.

A staggering 74% of teachers reported a decrease in pupils’ level of concentration, 57% of teachers report increased behavioural issues, and 54% reported pupils arriving with inadequate clothing.

The Report also highlighted that two-fifths of teachers were concerned about pupils arriving at school hungry, and nearly one in five families have asked about the location and availability of food banks.

For those schools in Sheffield who have signed up to the contract for school meals run by Taylor Shaw there has been some relief.

Out of the extraordinarily limited resources Sheffield City Council have, they have increased, mid-budget year, the money available for meals to protect their quality and the viability of the provider as food inflation literally goes through the roof.

But for schools not part of the contract, the rest of the budget for teaching and materials has had to be raided to maintain quality and availability.

So, what else can be done locally? One small thing that some of us can do – and I am talking about those over retirement age (whether retired or not) – is direct support through the South Yorkshire Community Foundation, who are experts in providing grants where they are needed most, and will help to protect individuals and families in the difficult months ahead.

I’m talking, here, about those who are better off. There are clearly many over retirement age who are really badly affected – particularly by energy costs and endeavouring to stay warm.

There are, however, many in our city (and I am one of them) who can afford to donate the enhanced winter fuel cash to the Foundation.

Times are tough for so many; few are completely immune from what has been inflicted upon us.

Yet, at Christmas, those who can, must; and those in need must be helped. To coin a phrase from the advert: “Every Little Helps”, and for some it could make the difference between a choice of eating or heating.

