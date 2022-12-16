Mayor's Column: Appeal has record donations thanks to generosity from people in our town

Wow, what an incredible turn out we had for the Big Switch On when 28,537 visitors came to the town centre, with 11,500 staying on to enjoy the brilliant entertainment with a firework finale.

With nearly 26,000 visitors to the town centre on the Saturday, I want to thank Mansfield residents for supporting the Christmas market and local businesses.

Our policy of supporting local start up businesses through grants from the £100k we have allocated to our economic stimulus fund is certainly paying dividends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26 grants that help give business advice and find accommodation has led to Mansfield being named as the most entrepreneurial town in the UK with a record breaking 524 new ventures.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the challenging economic times, Mansfield residents have turned out in record numbers, over 30,000, to watch the Return of Peter Pan pantomime at the Palace Theatre.

Our wonderful theatre was featured on BBC East Midlands Today and we got some fantastic regional promotion for the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a superb funding bid by our cultural services manager, Sian Booth, Mansfield has been accepted to join the Arts Council England National Portfolio.

This significant achievement, rarely given to a district council, will result in £1.74m being invested across all parts of the district over the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s Secret Santa Appeal has received record donations so it will make Christmas for hundreds of vulnerable families”, writes Andy Abrahams.

This investment will enable the council to increase their engagement with arts and culture in all our communities with targeted work in schools, with older people and partnership with local voluntary health sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our strategy to promote Mansfield and the surrounding areas as a tourist destination with national events continues to make head way.

The economic impact assessment by the tour of Britain cycle race generated a record breaking £525,000 into the local economy mostly on food, drink and accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated 25,000 visitors watched the race which was magnificently supported by the communities of Warsop, Mansfield Woodhouse and Forest Town.

92 per cent of visitors said that they would return if Mansfield were to host the future tour, which demonstrates Mansfield has the ability to host major international events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our policy to encourage more contractors and suppliers to tender for works with the council is also stimulating the local economy.

Out of the councils total spend of £32m in 21/22, (£12.1m 38 percent) was local spend. If you want a chance to promote goods and services up to £50k, please complete the simple online registration at https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/procurementportal and look out for our up and coming ‘Meet the Buyer Workshops’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More good news for our district as Mansfield secured £2.955m investment for projects to support business and communities over the next three years.

This funding will help support long-term fundamental change, growth and regeneration across the district and open up more opportunities across Mansfield bringing new jobs and skills opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creation of a dedicated community grant will also have a huge impact, and I believe it is a core feature of this project.

We are continuing to do everything we can to help out with the cost of living crisis by freezing MDC’s element of the Council Tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

My thanks goes to our council workers for their dedication and flexibility, adapting to new systems of working to improve efficiency and to protect services for our residents.

Finally, the generosity of Mansfield residents and businesses never ceases to amaze me even when times are tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Secret Santa Appeal has received record donations so it will make Christmas for hundreds of vulnerable families in need.