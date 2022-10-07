The last month has of course seen the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, after a lifetime of service and dedication to our country.

I had the privilege of meeting the Queen on many occasions, and her wicked sense of humour and attention to detail up until the very end will stay with me forever.

I signed a book of condolence on behalf of Sherwood in the DEFRA office and witnessing the outpouring of affection for her Majesty, with the number of tributes around Sherwood at our churches in particular amazing to see.

Mark Spencer, Hucknall MP.

I attended the Accession Council at St. James’s Palace to witness the proclamation of our new King, Charles III.

This was a moving experience to see the King coping with his grief as well as starting his role as our new Monarch.

God Save the King.

It seems a lifetime ago now, but we have a new Prime Minister and Government.

I was honoured to accept the appointment as a Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

As a farmer and MP for a rural area, I know how important food production and the environment are.

I will champion the whole rural sector in Sherwood and across the UK.

I was delighted by the new Government’s intervention on energy bills, and the pledge to freeze the price cap.

Vladimir Putin’s illegal war and his attempts to blackmail the rest of the world with energy are driving up prices across the UK and Europe.

Therefore, the intervention by the Government is most welcomed by me and I am sure everyone in Hucknall.

I am aware the mini-budget has divided opinion but I welcome the drop in the basic rate of income tax which will see more than 31 million people in the UK paying less tax.

The decision to reverse the National Insurance increase will again see you keep more of your take-home pay.

For the first time-buyers out there, you will now not pay stamp duty on your first home as long as the house price is less than £425,000.

We are also stepping up support to get more people into work and off benefits and people now could see benefits cut if they are able to work more and choose not to.

I am glad that the Ashfield Independent-run Ashfield District Council has taken Whyburn Farm out of its local plan.

I campaigned from the start with residents and Conservative councillors Chris Baron, Phil and Kevin Rostance to save Whyburn Farm.

What the council now needs to do is create a proper plan, allocating houses in a way to minimise impact on the local community.

You can follow me on Facebook @MarkspencerMP for the latest updates and sign up for my latest newsletter through markspencer.org.uk