Did you know that the first double barrelled name on the back of a Premier League football players shirt was that of Chris Bart-Williams of Sheffield Wednesday in 1993? What a trend setter!

That may be a bit of useless information but actually the history of double-barrelled surnames is quite interesting.

Once a symbol of prestige and social climbing, they were usually confined to the upper classes but it seems that today it has become quite common place.

When we were growing up, we were used to hearing about the Bowes-Lyons of which family the Queen Mother was a member, or the Spencer-Churchills, unmistakeably toffs and who produced Prime Minister Winston or more recently the Douglas-Homes with Prime Minister Alec. They were gentry weren’t they, not like us! We’d have felt a bit stupid at school in those days when the teacher called the register!

Chris Bart-Williams of Sheffield Wednesday in action. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport

But, things have changed and today around 12% of newly wed couples combine their names to pass on to their children.

There has been various reasons given for this trend. In a time when women are conscious of their rights, unlike the past when women’s marriage vows included the phrase ‘to obey’, they often resented having to give up their names when they married.

The couple jointly may decide that they don’t want to see two surnames dying out as can often be the case.

And in a time when marriage is not always fashionable, with co-habitation and dual parentage favoured, it is seen as a way of preserving both names for future generations.

Football has always been a big influence on young people, as can be seen with the hairstyles and fashions of the players and now it seems that the double-barrelled name is no longer the preserve of the upper tiers of society with stars like Ward-Prowse, Alexander-Arnold and Bart-Williams following the trend.

And it seems that Arsenal and Chelsea Football Clubs have more players with double barrelled names than any other clubs.

Our area of the UK produced the ultimate in barrelled names with the nobility who lived at Wortley Hall, a former stately home situated in a pretty village between Sheffield and Barnsley. It was home to the Montague-Stuart-Wortley-Mackenzie family.

Luckily not producing any football players!