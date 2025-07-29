One of the biggest things around at the moment, for the young or young at heart! are music festivals. Its now part of Summertime isn’t it?

They are everywhere, to include the wonderful ‘Tramlines’ which has just taken place here in Sheffield. Well, I didn’t actually attend it. All to do with age, mobility, all that sort of stuff, but I remember so well the excitement of attending such events, After all, we were the generation that invented them! One notable one for me was the Phoenix Festival in 1996 at Stratford Upon Avon with headliners Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Bjork, The Sex Pistols and the zany Jonathan Richman with ‘The Modern Lovers’ Who remembers him?

The very first large music festival was Monterey in 1967 followed by Woodstock in August 1969 which wasn’t actually held in the town of Woodstock but 40 miles away in Bethel.

Here in the UK, there has been a rock festival on the Isle of Wight since 1968 when 10,000 people attended, headlined by Jefferson Airplane, who were the only overseas performers. It was certainly surpassed by the one held there in 1970 attracting over 600,000 people. Amongst the headliners then were Jimi Hendrix (his last performance), Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and Jethro Tull. This festival continues to attract large crowds despite a few hiccups over the years.

Sir Rod Stewart on stage at Glastonbury

The first Glastonbury festival, originally called the Pilton Festival, was held in September 1970, the day after Jimi Hendrix died. There was an admission charge of £1 which included free milk from the nearby farm owned by Michael Eavis who still hosts the festival on his 150-acre farmland.

This year’s admission charge was around £400. Quite a jump!

The headliners in 1970 were to have been The Kinks, and Wayne Fontana but both groups pulled out and were replaced by T Rex fronted by Marc Bolan.

Possibly one of the largest music festival on record was the ‘Mawazine’ in Rabat, Morocco in 2019 which attracted over 2.75 million people.

But, one of the largest free outdoor festivals of all time starred Rod Stewart who performed to 3.5 million people on Copacabana Beach in December 1994.

Last seen this year at Glastonbury, you can’t put an old rocker down can you!