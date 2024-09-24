Looking Back: Would having a large family help you in your old age?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of my favourite books when I was a young teenager was one called ‘The Discretions of Decima’ by Maude Leeson.

Long gone, apart from a few copies I’ve seen on eBay, it was a Victorian tale centred round the 10th child in the family. With a Latin origin, the name would often be saved for this child who was named after Decima, the Roman god of childbirth.

In those days that wasn’t unusual to have a very large family. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert had nine children who all had large families.

It was common to have at least five or six children or even more and didn’t necessarily apply to any kind of social class. The middle to upper classes looked upon children as precious and often a sign of the virility of the father. His children would call him ‘sir’ and he would often see his children at least once a day when they were presented to him by the nanny before bedtime, although their mother didn’t play much of a part in their upbringing either, having a busy social life as befitted her position. She often saw more of her dressmaker!

A remarkable painting of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and their young family. It was painted by Franz Xavier Winterhalter (1805-1873) who was one of Queen Victoria's favorite painters. Winterhalter also painted official court portraits for Louis-Philippe, Napoleon III and the Empress Eugenie.

The working classes could also have large families as it was thought of as important to have many children to go out to work to keep parents in their old age, However. they could often be stigmatised as Catholic or Irish or both!

When I was growing up in the 1950s there were many large families living near us. And, yes, we did live close to our Catholic church, but the large family sizes were just as likely to be from a family of any class or religion. My Irish Catholic mother certainly let the side down by having just two!

Most families today have no more than three children. And that is considered to be a large family with many couples thinking twice before having another baby due to the cost of it all.

The UKs largest family has its own television programme. With twenty-two children and eleven grandchildren the Radford family from Morecombe make it look so easy!

I’ve often wondered how they manage to name them all. Although I don’t believe that number ten was called Decima!