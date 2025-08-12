When I worked in Sheffield libraries back in the day it became obvious that not only were we providing a wonderful service through reading materials but also were helping to alleviate loneliness.

We were issuing and discharging books at the counter and exchanging a few words with the borrowers at the same time. They became friends. We only realised our importance when an elderly lady told us that we were sometimes the only people she spoke to in a week. How sad was that?

That’s all changed today. I visit my local library weekly. I discharge my books and register my new ones on an electronic device. There is no need to speak to a member of staff.

Technology may be a wonderful thing but it has altered the way we interact with others, as well as dispensing with jobs.

Supermarket checkouts are increasingly becoming self-service. You can’t exchange a cheery ‘good morning’ with a machine. The best you can hope for is that when you hear the dreaded ‘unidentified object in bagging area’ a member of staff notices your plight!

At least if you have a home delivery you can have a chat with the helpful driver!

Banks are closing on our high streets. We pay for everything by card or God forbid and mostly in the case of younger people, by using our phone or watch!

Because no one carries cash anymore, there is no tipping in restaurants or hairdressers.

There will soon be no need for service stations dispensing petrol when everyone is using an electric car. Maybe friendships will be forged over the electric power charging points!

Parking in a city centre car park last week was interesting when all details of our arrival, vehicle, times and charges were digitally recorded. Payment was by machine and no aspect of the transaction involved an actual member of staff.

How has technology affected the labour market?

We are told that technology significantly enhances the quality of life for the elderly as it improves communication, access to health care, safety and social engagement but age-related cognitive decline does make learning new skills quite challenging when you get to a certain age.

I worry that in years to come loneliness will be the new norm.