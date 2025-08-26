It seems that the days of sending postcards may well be numbered. Of course those of us who remember sending them are getting a bit over the hill, but like many things in our lives, they are a pleasant memory.

Whenever we went on holiday as children, usually to somewhere like Bridlington or Scarborough, the first thing mother would do after sorting the accommodation out was hot foot down to the nearest post card shop. I tend to think now that the sending of the cards was a bit of a status symbol. Letting your relatives and neighbours know that, yes, you’d been able to afford to go away. The fact that they usually arrived after you had arrived home wasn’t the point!

Today, less than 18% of people ever send postcards, when keeping in touch with people. Mobile phone messages and emails have made communication quick and easy.

But back then postcards were an essential part of your holiday! And still can be seen alongside sticks of rock but certainly not in the same quantity.

These postcards were sent to my husbands grandmother by her husband Randolph Dyson from the battlefields of the First World War

The beautifully coloured cards made the East Coast look like the French Riviera, but the ones that interested my sister and myself the most were the ‘naughty’ cards.

Looking back they were absolutely sexist but what did we know about hen pecked husbands and women with extremely large attributes. We loved them, didn’t understand what they meant but couldn’t let our parents know we looked at them although I expect father had a sneaky peek when he was on his morning walk!

Bamforth and Co of Holmfirth had been the purveyors of the sexy and scenic seaside postcard since 1910. Originally a company involved in silent monochrome films, they really found their niche with postcards, producing over 70,000 designs in 90 years, and selling over twenty million a week by the end of the 1st World War although subject to frequent censorship over some thought too naughty!

Today, the hobby of postcard collecting (or deltiology) is the second most popular collecting hobby behind stamp collecting.

Much sought after are the beautifully embroidered postcards supplied to troops in the First World War to send home to their sweethearts.

Who would have thought postcards would be part of a bygone age?