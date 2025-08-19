Of course we are all familiar with, or should be familiar with, our local library. But few people will remember the days when Boots the Chemist housed private libraries.

They were always situated in part of the pharmacy building and in Sheffield our nearest one was on the upper floor of Boots on High Street. The store is still there if not the library. Their official title was ‘Boots Booklovers Library’ and they were in existence until 1966.

My parents were enthusiastic borrowers from our local municipal library at Firth Park to where they would take my sister and myself weekly, but apparently when the Boots libraries were first opened in 1898, they attracted a certain class of borrowers, those believing they were of a higher social standing. It seems that there was a belief that Council run libraries might be rife with infectious diseases.

The cost of borrowing books was also quite expensive.

Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard in Brief Encounter

The level of membership was the equivalent to the price of a Girls Chrystal Christmas Annual for which many families saved all year to purchase!

Certainly the enterprising founder of Boots Libraries, Florence, the wife of Jesse Boot, whose father was the original creator of ‘Boots the Chemist’ was pretty ‘upper crust’

During the Second World War Boots were buying a million books a year and had a million subscribers.

There was a wide selection of reading matter but if a novel was seen to have a dubious reputation it was given a Red Label and kept behind the counter.

In the 1945 film Brief Encounter, Laura is seen exchanging her library book at Boots, and reserving the latest Kate O’Brien book, who was an author with two novels about women’s sexuality which had been banned in Ireland. The librarian had kept it for her under the counter for two days so it most probably had a Red Label! And in the 1948 film Here Come the Huggetts, Jane Huggett is librarian of the local Boots Lending Library.

Even the Poet Laureate John Betjeman lauded Boots libraries as an iconic British emblem. (If not somewhat tongue in cheek!!)

‘Think what our nation stands for

Books from Boots and country lanes

Free speech, free passes, class distinction

Democracy and proper drains’