Do you remember when your children had simple and unsophisticated birthday parties? You invited their school friends to a tea party depending of course how many chairs you could manage to acquire.

The menu always followed the same pattern. There was sandwiches, jelly and ice cream and buns. The birthday cake was ceremoniously carried into the room with candles which were lit ready for the birthday girl or boy to blow out, followed by the singing of ‘Happy Birthday to you!’

Party games included Blind Mans Buff, Pin the tail on the donkey, pass the parcel and possibly musical chairs depending on the chair situation. The guest would depart with a slice of cake wrapped in a birthday serviette, sweets and a balloon. Easy!!!

As the years passed things got a bit more sophisticated. I remember taking my daughter and friends to Herringthorpe Leisure Centre where the swimming pool had one of the first wave machines in the area.

Inside the Sicey Hotel, Sheffield, in 1981

Then it became fashionable to hold children’s parties in a room in a local public house where they had wigwams complete with benches and stuffed parrots and pigeons on the walls and ceiling. As one discerning diner said ‘Just like being abroad!! No longer sandwiches, jelly and ice-cream. It was more like fish and chips or burger and chips. Fine dining had arrived at children’s parties!!

It seems that we are in a totally different age of children’s parties now. There are up to 90 establishments in the South Yorkshire area hosting all and everything. Craft parties, arty parties, pottery, discos complete with flashing lights, entertainers, cinema, science, bowling, climbing walls, animals. All with quite a substantial monetary outlay for the parents!

Not to mention the sophistication of children’s tastes today in food. Today’s discerning young party goers demand pizza slices, chicken nuggets, dips, mini onion bhajis and savoury rolls,

echoing the multi-cultural shift in their parents eating patterns. And I don’t think you can get away with sending your child with a gift costing a couple of pounds from Home Bargains!

The advantage of hosting a children’s party today like that though is that you don’t have the pain of creating a decent looking birthday cake and risk being talked about at the school gates!