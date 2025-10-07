Like so many things from our youth. The Star Walk, Whit Sing, Bonfire Night, Bob a Job and Carolling, Sheffield Students Rag Week remains an indelible part of our memories.

Held each October and having raised thousands of pounds for hospital and other local charities since 1920 and originally organised by medical students, it was an exciting time in our social calendar.

Trying to obtain a copy of the Rag magazine ‘Twikker, was all important. It became pretty dogeared by the time it had been handed round the class, and even more important was keeping it away from our parents as it could be pretty risqué, (not that we always understood it all) and which led to its eventual downfall.

Many years later in the early 2000s, there were plans to re-launch it but competition from publications like Viz proved too much.

Over they go! Sheffield University Rag week raft race 1986

Getting a good vantage point somewhere on West Street despite all the enormous crowds, meant an excellent view of the Rag Parade coming down from the University complete with the Rag Fairy at the front of the procession. Usually the largest, hunkiest, bearded student who would volunteer his services complete with his fairy wand! Plenty of togas, babies in nappies, men in drag and flimsy nighties gave us a laugh. I can’t remember what the female students wore!!

In the early days we watched the Boat Race from Ladies Bridge, enjoying the plight of those students who fell into the murky water, although that was eventually replaced by the Pyjama Jump on dry land!

At the time of the 60s Cuban missile crisis there was an enormous missile structure on the back of a lorry. The placard accompanying it said ‘From here to maternity on a guided muscle!’ I think that may have offended a few people!!

However anti-social behaviour by a minority of students to include drunken cavorting on Division Street, alleged rapes and damage to property meant the end of Rag as we knew it although fund raising by students still continues successfully in other forms to this day.

There is always someone to spoil a good thing isn’t there?

I can’t remember if we worked any harder at school in the hope of becoming part of the Rag Parade though!