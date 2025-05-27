People of my generation have been called some weird and wonderful things over the years.

Yes, we might be called a pensioner, senior citizen or baby boomer, but we can also be called an old timer, old crone, old biddy old fogey or old fart!

Some names do make us sound like wrinkly old people bent over a zimmer frame!

And younger people do have a habit of addressing us as ‘dear’.

Mrs Slocombe

‘Elder speak’ can sometimes be quite condescending to cognitively intact older people although I don’t think any harm is meant. And to be fair, we all address everyone as ‘love’ in this part of the world, don’t we?

If you lived in America you’d be an oldster, retiree, elder or veteran.

We were once known as Old Age Pensioners but that started to be phased out some years ago and isn’t considered to be politically correct!

A friend of my fathers called his wife ‘My old Dutch’ which came from an 1892 music hall song by Albert Chevalier. It actually originated from Cockney rhyming slang – ‘Dutch plate’ – mate.

And when you get your bus pass you are officially a ‘Twirlie’ which was a phrase coined by Liverpool bus crews who were faced by pensioners arriving before the designated free bus boarding time and would say ‘Are we too early!!’

It became a bit of a joke at pensioners expense, although I suppose we should have the last laugh having free travel, saving us a fortune!

I’ve heard pensioners described as SWELLS – Sixty, well off and enjoying life! And SKIS – Spending the kids inheritance!

There has been some dreadful terms used to describe women over the years. Men would call their wife ‘Our old lass’ or ‘the missus’ or even ‘her indoors’. The one I hate most of all is ‘The wife’

Younger women can get called birds or bimbos although it has been explained that the former is because women often catch worms!

Men actually haven’t been exempt with women referring to ‘our old fella’ ‘my hubby’ or ‘my better half’ (although that one can be open to debate!)

I’ve heard elderly ladies referred to as ‘The Blue Rinse Brigade’ which makes us sound like a stalwart of the Tory party! Oh dear!!