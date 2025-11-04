‘Knit and Natter’ groups are a wonderful way to make friends

Nothing dates your primary school photo of the 1940s and 1950s more than the clothes worn, before school uniform became popular for early years pupils. The boys wear handknitted Fair Isle pullovers and the girls cardigans often with little pearl buttons. Again hand knitted by mother or one of the many ‘aunties’ we seemed to have then.

Knitting has always been one of the nation’s top hobbies. Originating in the Middle East it swept the world and was introduced to the UK by the Anglo Saxons. Usually thought of as a female activity, it has long been popular with fishermen, especially in the Scottish isles, and the Isles of Arran, off the West coast of Ireland, and with servicemen through two world wars. The Royal Navy issued official knitting patterns showing balaclavas and pullovers. It was a way to keep the men busy when things were quiet as well as to save money. It was considered also a patriotic activity by women at home to ‘knit for soldiers and other servicemen.’

And think Tom Daley, Olympic champion in diving! And a superb knitter!

In the 1920s the future King Edward VIII was responsible for an upsurge in knitting when he was repeatedly seen wearing a Fair Isle pullover to play golf. There is no information about the knitter in the Royal household!

During the 1950s and 1960s knitted twinsets became fashionable. We would wear them with a straight skirt usually with a ‘kick pleat’ so that we could do the Twist when the record ‘Lets Twist again’ was released by Chubby Checker in 1962.

Knitting went through a bit of a decline in the 1980s but is back and bigger and better than ever. ‘Knit and Natter’ groups are a wonderful way to make friends as well as become proficient not only in knitting but cross stitch, crochet and quilting.

Knitted baby clothes are again enjoying the popularity of the times when we had babies.

And amazingly, the wool shop that was my mother’s favourite, Matthews Wool Shop at Firth Park which dates back to the 1930s is still trading and as popular as ever. Also known as ‘Marilyns’ the original owners daughter is still giving customers the benefit of decades of experience in the wonderful craft of knitting.