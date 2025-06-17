Looking Back: Is a nip and tuck the answer to happiness?
Younger people though do seem to have lost the ability to be’ all right with being all right looking’.
And some of these reality shows like Love Island don’t help when young people are led to believe that the secret to lasting happiness is all about body beautiful.
The producers of the show have defended it, saying that it is important that contestants feel body confident as they wear skinny clothes when out by the pool, and in any case they are now offering enhanced psychological support. So that’s ok then! But why can’t there be more body diversity? Don’t overweight people want to find romance? Or use swimming pools? Can’t the show be more representative of the majority of us?
People really believe that surgically altering their appearance will remedy their negative perceptions of themselves. However, surgery rarely resolves this disorder as it doesn’t address the underlying psychological issues.
Many people don’t have relationships as they are too busy being obsessed with themselves.
The demand for plastic surgery procedures is growing at an alarming rate. Women want their boobs and bums either made smaller or larger. Their faces are filled with Botox, fillers or lip enhancements. They have no facial expressions and have eyebrows like caterpillars.
It’s actually nothing new. We had a clinic in Sheffield in the 1970s called Beechwood. It was as notorious for providing abortions as it was it was for snips, tummy tucks and boob jobs.
The most famous male plastic surgery addict was the human Ken doll, Rodrigo Alves of British/Brazilian ethnicity, who spent over £500,000 on 100 operations and whose face looked frozen in time. And all this when he was still only in his thirties!
Despite horrific tales of botched surgery and ruined lives, there are still people believing that the answer to all their problems lies with cosmetic procedures. If only it were so simple!