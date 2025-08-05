It’s the Summer school holidays. Eagerly awaited by children far and wide. Do you remember when you were young and the sun shone all the time? Or at least it seemed like that.

A very important part of holidays were the fact that we could play outside from morning to night, every day of the week.

There were always loads of other children living near you and the pavement outside your house was your playground.

If you were very lucky you looked forward to going to the seaside for a week. There was often a mass exodus to the East coast as the beginning of the school holidays was also the start of works weeks.

How many children can you get on a roundabout? Pictured at the Countess Road playground, Sheffield, on April 24, 1962

Playing out was almost as fun as going away. The pavements were our playgrounds and were usually covered in chalk. We played Hopscotch and marbles. Tag or Tiggy. ‘Simon’ says ( Who was Simon?)

‘What time is it Mr. Wolf?’

‘The farmer wants a wife.’

There was hand clapping and skipping.

Chants included ‘The Big ship sails though the alley alley oh!’ which it is believed referred to the opening of the Manchester Ship Canal in 1894.

And, taking over the back garden for hide and seek!

Boys would take over the road to play football at a time when motor vehicles were a rarity.

If it rained, and we never seem to remember that it ever did, we stayed in and played board games with our siblings.

Lotto, Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, Tiddywinks, Monopoly, Cluedo, and card games to include Snap and Happy Families where the ‘Butchers, Bakers, Grocers, Tailors and Doctors’ became almost part of the family!

Coach trips would involve community singing. ‘Ten Green Bottles’ was a favourite and of course ‘For he’s a jolly good driver!’

When father did purchase his first car and we travelled to the seaside in style, we played games like ‘I Spy’ involving cows or horses, or how many cars we saw of a certain colour although that one was pretty pointless as they were usually all black in those days!

We talked to each other, read our library books and as siblings we squabbled, but the journeys never involved any kind of electronic devices. How on earth did we manage?