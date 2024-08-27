Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

So its exam results month. Who remembers the Eleven Plus exam? When I was at primary school it could cause immense peer and parental pressure.

Many parents dreamt of having a child who went to Grammar school, thinking it a social stigma for those who didn’t. Many parents bribed their children with promises of things like new bikes if they passed the exam.

A salesman from Encyclopaedia Britannica called at our house, trying to encourage my father to buy the ‘family heirloom’. He said that with it, his daughters would be sure to pass the Eleven Plus. However, my sister and I passed the exam without its help.

The selection of children to obtain a place at grammar schools was always a contentious and flawed issue. Today things are very much fairer. For many people, failing the exam often meant a lifetime of feeling secondary, even though they may have gone on to become extremely successful in their lives and careers.

Denigrating children at the age of eleven, treating them as factory fodder when they could have done better, was as bad as parents who were not bothered if their daughters did well at school, having the belief that education was wasted on girls.

At my Catholic grammar school, there could have been more places for children from working class homes if it were not for the sheer number of more affluent prospective pupils whose parents paid for them to attend with no entrance exams.

The Eleven Plus was the exam which stuck out most in people’s minds. Introduced in 1944 it was used to determine which type of school a student should attend after primary education. Grammar school, Secondary modern school or technical school.

The examination tested a student’s ability to solve problems using tests of verbal and non-verbal reasoning. There were also papers in mathematics and English. The intention was that the Eleven Plus should be a general test for intelligence, similar to an IQ test, but with the addition of testing for taught curriculum skills.

How many today can identify adjectives, pronouns, prepositions, adverbs or interjections? Or even use correct punctuation or correct grammar? Hands up those who consider spell check to be one of the greatest inventions of the day!