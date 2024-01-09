Are you a member of the exclusive ‘southpaw’ club? If you happen to be left-handed, then you’re in good company as 30 per cent of the world’s population are left-handed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And in the Royal Family, the Queen Mother, King Charles and Prince William are among them.

Yet at one time it may have been something that even the Royal Family tried to hide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We often hear tales of bullying by children at school and directed towards other children. Bullied for being overweight, ginger, a swot, a Goth, Trans, or for wearing glasses. It’s something that schools are always on the lookout for in an attempt to deal with the perpetrators who single out anyone they perceive as being different.

Leonardo da Vinci was a famous left hander

But at one time, schools were as guilty as anyone when it came to a certain kind of bullying – directed at those children who were left-handed.

They were subjected to the most intense pressure to write with their right hand, which was thought of in the 1950s and 1960s, as being the correct one.

Children suffered torment when they were discriminated against, often caused problems through their lives with left-handed children suffering from more disorders like dyslexia or stuttering, than those right-handed. It was not unheard of for some teachers to tie a child’s left hand behind their backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The term southpaw was coined by sports reporter Finley Peter Dunne of the Chicago News in 1887, after observing left-handed baseballs pitchers throwing from the southside.

Jimi Hendrix on stage at the Opera House, Blackpool, on November 25, 1967

It seems left-handed people are more likely to be creative, artists, writers, musicians and actors. And born leaders. Creative southpaws include Leonardo da Vinci, Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, Brad Pitt, Jimi Hendrix and Paul McCartney. With world leaders including Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton, David Cameron, Napoleon Bonaparte and Julius Caesar.