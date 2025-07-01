Did you have lots of aunts and uncles when you were growing up? They weren’t necessarily related to you in any way but would most likely have been friends of your parents or even neighbours. It was a sort of courtesy thing but it doesn’t happen with children today when every adult seems to be addressed by their Christian names!

We didn’t always know who they were but, like many things then we just accepted what we were told, and we weren’t told much to be honest! But then it didn’t matter. As long as we were happy, loved and secure, our lives were good.

When you become elderly and have the idea that it would be fun to explore your family history, you certainly wish you’d asked your parents and ‘aunties and uncles’ more because before long everyone has gone and it’s too late.

There were lots of things that were wonderful about growing up back in the day. We were never lonely because we always had loads of friends, often imaginary friends and those who popped up at different times of the year like ‘The Tooth Fairy’ who left money under our pillow, ‘The Easter Bunny’ who brought the Easter eggs and ‘Santa Claus’ all of whom brought magic and joy into our lives. We left a drink out for Santa Claus and a carrot for Rudolph, and many of us were traumatised when older siblings told us it was a myth! But to be kind to our parents we pretended we still believed! Then there were the special fairies who left newborn babies under gooseberry bushes or by some magic means into mummy’s tummy!

How many children can you get on a roundabout? Pictured at the Countess Road playground, Sheffield, on April 24, 1962

We could play out from dawn to dusk although mothers did have trouble getting us in for tea. Today they have trouble getting children down from their bedrooms and off their electronic devices!

But whereas things may be different today, they don’t have to be worse. One very positive difference with children today is that their fathers have influence and involvement in their growing up. Childcare was woman’s work when I was young. And I have heard so many people of my age say that their father never told them that he loved them. How sad was that?