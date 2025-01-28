Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have any of you started to feel guilty about becoming a pensioner? Hopefully it’s something that will eventually happen to everyone but we do seem to come in for a bit of stick! At one time it was considered a real accomplishment to reach a healthy old age but now we seem to get blamed for so many things to include being a burden on the NHS.

We have so many names. Baby Boomers are included. Many of us will have boomed well before then but it does seem that if you were born between 1946 and 1964 you qualify.

This year, 2025, the number of over 60s will have passed the under 25s for the very first time in our history.

Our generation are often accused of being greedy They are said to be the most spoilt generation of all time. They were able to take advantage of the 1944 Education Act which made secondary education free for all.

Baby Boomers today often make a positive contribution to our society

Able to attend university with no fees to pay and a grant to live on, obtain good employment prospects with a salary enabling them to buy a house which soared in value over the years, and then sit back enjoying retirement with good final salary pensions, often more than one.

All this when the younger generation is paying for university education, building up high levels of debt, finding it hard to get a job and even harder to get on the property ladder with the best Council houses having been bought by Baby Boomers often under the controversial Right to Buy scheme.

But is it our fault? And I do think that it is a generalisation anyway as many pensioners are living on the breadline and finding it hard to manage on the State Pension if that’s the only one they have.

But looking back I wouldn’t want things to be like they were in my parents day when people were considered old at 50. Elderly people were just that, elderly.

Baby Boomers today often make a positive contribution to our society. Fitter and healthier, confident and discerning, they are not afraid to spend their money and voice their opinions. Also providing valuable childcare and a real contribution to volunteering. Give credit where its due!!