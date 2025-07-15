Most fathers when I was growing up were frequent visitors to the local barbers where you could find queues outside at any time of the day especially before going on holiday.

Short, back and sides was the fashion and as short as possible so that it would ‘last’. How much did hair actually grow during a week to Bridlington? Men’s hair never got much chance to grow in those days.

This trend dated back to the war years. For men in the services short hair was obviously practical and made it easier to spot and treat head lice which was a real problem.

By the 1950s, many barbers described themselves as ‘hairstylists’ especially when the newly named teenagers discovered rock and roll with stars who sported longer hair and wanted to emulate them much to their parents disgust.

The Beatles in Blackpool, 1964

Into the 1960s with The Beatles and ‘mop tops’ and the Rolling Stones with ‘shag cuts’ which were longer, messier, raw and more rebellious. Also around was the hippy vibe with really long hair and beards. Think ‘Woodstock’ in 1969 and the first ‘Glastonbury’ in 1970. Hairstyles were certainly diverse!

The 1970s saw the shaved, spiked and Mohawk look of the punks and the 1980s brought a return to slicked back styles with mullets and pompadours.

Long hair for young men was still around in the 90s, often tied back in ponytails, but then the influence of boy bands crept in with curls, buzz cuts and curtains. The groomed look was back! Parents were ecstatic!

Today, a big influence on young men are footballers whose hairstyles and hair colour often change with the fixtures. Even David Beckham sported a Mohican hairstyle in the early 2000s.

The youth of today are also embracing the fringes and curls made popular by yesterday’s pop stars. Everything comes around again.

The growth of Turkish barber shops on our high streets have introduced men to the whole grooming package. Hairstyling, pampering, wet shaves and waxing, with beautifully trimmed beards completing the look.

But for many men it’s a case of ‘hair today, gone tomorrow’ – luckily the bald look is always fashionable!