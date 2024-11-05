In these days of foreign travel, who remembers the fun they had on a camping holiday? Camping has long been a favourite British leisure pursuit but over hundred years ago it was something that only the military did to provide a practical solution for sleeping soldiers.

Today, it attracts over two million people in this country alone.

The first commercial camp site in the UK was opened on the Isle of Man in 1894, attracting over 600 tents each week.

Camping wasn’t without its critics and between the 1920s and 1930s there were Government bills introduced to restrict it when members of the Establishment warned that camping was patronised by the ‘wrong sort’ with the countryside overrun with poor people.

By the 1950s, it was seen as a cheap and respectable way to enjoy a holiday, far removed from the restrictions of seaside land ladies.

By 1980, camping took a bit of a dip in popularity being seen as dowdy and dull with the British weather not helping, and foreign holidays by coach or by air were becoming affordable.

A third of Brits say that their top holiday memory of all has to be the family camping trips, superseding any that they took abroad.

Camping is definitely like Marmite. You either love it or hate it!

So, what if there was no running water, no toilets or electricity, only communal toilets and shower blocks. That’s what made it such fun!!!

Packing camping gear on to the top of the car. Hammering wooden tent pegs into the ground in gale force wind together with father losing his temper when he hit his finger!

Tents hot in the daytime and cold at night and subject to flooding when there was heavy rain. Being frequently wet and miserable.

Mother trying to cook a full Sunday lunch on a small stove.

On the plus side was the complete freedom that camping afforded.

You stayed up late, learnt new skills, slept with your siblings in the same tent, always had loads of other children to play with. There were no iPads, mobile phones, Nintendo’s or television sets. It was real family time. And best of all bath times were very relaxed. After all, a grubby child was a happy child!