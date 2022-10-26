Alaya-Mae and Lyla went to Forest ladies’ game recently and got the opportunity to have a photo taken with Forest player, Amy West.

I’m very thankful to my good friend, local businessman Craig Gould, for once again demonstrating great generosity to others, but particularly our young people.

As many of you may know, Craig and I have been visiting local schools giving away 150 season tickets to watch Forest ladies.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

It’s fantastic to see our children get the chance to see what is truly possible when you set your mind to it.

I gave two tours to constituents last week. I know that I am incredibly fortunate to call the Houses of Parliament my workplace, so I am more than happy to share this with my constituents.

I met with Darren Edmonds at the beginning of the week, who said how much he enjoyed the experience. I was certainly envious that he was off to watch Forest play in Brighton. Then, on Thursday I welcomed mother and son, Elaine, and Mark, both proper Ashfield folk.

I was glad to see that the Ashfield Independents have rightly decided to acknowledge responsibility for the state of Mucky Alley in the New Cross area. They are now looking at installing gates, which is one step in the right direction towards tackling the unacceptable behaviour that has occurred.

Residents must be protected from those that are too selfish to dispose of their rubbish correctly. It is up to the council to ensure that their local area is kept in good condition.

On Saturday, I visited Deboutique fashion store at Idlewells Shopping Centre and dropped off a bottle of House of Commons wine. The ladies working there were raising money for Breast Cancer awareness, an incredibly important cause that I know is close to many people’s hearts. I would like to thank those that donated, it is very much appreciated.

As some people may know, I had cancer many years ago and I remember how frightening it was. It is a horrific disease that we must continue to fight.

I have been told that they managed to raise £723.69, which is a great result.