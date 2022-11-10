I will not back down on this issue as so far over 40,000 economic migrants have crossed the Channel this year, with 12,000 of them being young men from Albania.

You can take it from me that the young men arriving here from Albania are NOT fleeing a war-torn country and are not coming here to work in our NHS or other public services, they are more likely to disappear into the black economy or turn to criminal activities.

I have stood up many times and asked the Government to take a more robust approach to illegal immigrants, in a nutshell anyone arriving here from France should not be allowed entry and should be sent back the same day.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

To travel here from France by dinghy and then claim you are being persecuted in France is ridiculous.

There is no war in France and if people are genuinely fleeing war and persecution then they have every opportunity to do so in France.

Our country has a fantastic record of taking in genuine refugees from all over the world, but we must not be taken for fools. We must speak out about thousands of Albanian men arriving here.

No ifs or buts, they must be sent back and whilst opposition politicians are screaming out ‘racist’ and ‘bigot’ at me I say, ‘read the room’.

‘If I ever find myself not saying what the majority of Ashfield folk are thinking, I will know it’s my time to stand down, but until that time I will speak up for the silent majority in Ashfield,’ says Lee Anderson MP.

I am not a racist or a bigot, I am a normal working-class bloke from Ashfield who now has the great honour to speak up for my friends, family and constituents in Parliament and believe me, I am only saying what they are saying.

I was appalled, but not shocked, to see my good friend Siobhan Baillie MP face another bout of nastiness.

Some moron left a box full of excrement outside her constituency office and Siobhan is quite right when she says this is exactly the sort of behaviour that puts people off from becoming MPs.

Siobhan was also attacked two years ago when she took time off from work after giving birth to her first child.

All women are entitled to maternity leave and to be attacked over taking maternity leave just shows the depths some people will sink to.

I have said it before that politics can be a dirty game full of dirty tricks, but I know the majority are in it for the right reasons and we will not be stopped by a minority of nasty people who have no interest in honest debate or democracy.

The good people of Ashfield will always have a voice in Parliament.