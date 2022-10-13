Impact of cost of living crisis on Calderdale residents

This leads to debates in the council chamber which are sometimes confrontational. But that passion is exactly what local politics should be about, and which is so very important for the residents of Calderdale.

The more robust the discussion, the more likely the quality of the outcomes of the projects, budgets and decision-making processes.

A very important part of this surrounds the council’s four scrutiny boards, which are increasingly evaluating important specific issues in depth, as well as considering a full range of items routinely at their regular meetings. The present cost of living crisis is so serious that a special six-member all-party group (APG) has been formed. I am a member of the APG together with Councillor Blagbrough from our party. The APG has been meeting to examine the impact of the cost of living crisis on Calderdale residents, the council itself and organisations and businesses throughout the borough.

The reassuring thing about this APG is that political differences are largely set aside while we work together with a shared passion to ensure that everything that can be done locally is being done. Partner organisations contributing to the examination include the Community Foundation for Calderdale, Halifax Opportunities Trust, Citizens Advice, North Halifax Partnership, and businesses including Covea Insurance. The council has already initiated a campaign to make sure that individuals who are eligible for certain benefits are actually claiming them – such as Pension Credits, which, like some other benefits are significantly underclaimed.

The APG is now finalising a report with a range of recommendations for the council’s cabinet, and for other organisations. This will make positive proposals on maximising the support we can give to the people who need it the most. All organisations are experiencing financial constraints, and we aim to ensure that there are no overlaps or duplications of efforts or resources. The council and partner organisations must provide a clear message of what support is available for residents, and where they can get it from, as well as the steps they can take individually to best manage their incomings and outgoings.