Iceland awaits – let’s make magic happen

Next February, you could be standing beneath the Northern Lights, surrounded by Iceland’s breathtaking landscapes – and doing something truly magical for the young patients at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

From February 26 to March 1, 2026, The Children’s Hospital Charity is inviting supporters on a once-in-a-lifetime Northern Lights Trek. Over three unforgettable days, you’ll hike through geothermal valleys, climb across dramatic mountain terrain, and pass by crystal-clear lakes – all in pursuit of the dazzling aurora borealis. But more than that, every step you take will help fund life-changing care for children and families back home.

The money that your incredible efforts will raise will support the charity to fund life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research, which changes paediatric care for children from across the world.

It’s not just a trek; it’s a chance to make a lasting difference. Adventurers can secure their spot with a £199 deposit and commit to raising £4,500 – or choose to self-fund the trip for £2,214, with any extra fundraising going directly to the charity.

Curious? Join me for a virtual information session on Wednesday, April 23, at 7pm. You’ll hear from me and a representative from Global Adventure Challenges, our partners who will be leading the trek. We’ll walk you through the itinerary and everything you need to know about this incredible opportunity.

Whether you’re in it for the landscapes, the challenge, the chance to give back – or all three - this trek is one for the memory books.

This is your chance to turn wanderlust into real-world impact. To learn more and sign up, visit tchc.org.uk/northernlightstrek

The Northern Lights may only appear for a moment, but the difference you’ll make to Sheffield Children’s Hospital will last a lifetime.