As Patrons and Ambassador manager at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, I’m always blown away by the generosity of our supporters. We’re fortunate to receive support from a wide range of people, from young children thanking Theo Bear for their care to well-known figures who want to give back and shine a light on the brilliant achievements of both Sheffield Children’s and the charity.

This summer, one of our wonderful charity patrons and England Lioness, Esme Morgan, competed at the Euros. Not only did Esme bring back a winner’s medal, but she also brought back match-worn, team-signed shirts to raise money for our charity’s patron-led mental health campaign, Bright Young Dreams.

With each shirt fully signed by the squad, we raffled three of them last week, raising a phenomenal £12,665. Three lucky winners won a unique piece of footballing history, as all three shirts were worn in the legendary win over Sweden on the way to the final. Alessia Russo even scored a penalty in her shirt!

With Esme’s raffle, we have managed to raise thousands of pounds, all whilst giving our supporters a chance to win something incredible.

From donations big and small to raffle and auction prizes, each and every act of fundraising is incredibly valuable. Together, we raise millions of pounds each year, directly benefiting the lives of children, their families, and staff at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

This week, we are proud to be raffling two pairs of tickets to comedian Rob Beckett’s sold-out Giraffe tour taking place at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday September 7.

For just £2, you can enter the raffle and not only be in with a chance of winning tickets, but you’ll also be supporting a brilliant cause. All proceeds will go to the Bright Young Dreams campaign on behalf of Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s mental health services and care.

Get involved at www.sheffieldchildrens.org/rob-beckett-raffle