At Crystal Peaks, we’re proud to once again support Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity through the Pride of Yorkshire sculpture trail. This will be our third trail, and each time the experience has been great fun for our visitors, our retailers, and our team.

The Bears of Sheffield in 2021 came at just the right moment. We’d all been through a tough period during Covid recovery, and the Bears gave families something joyful to rally around. People came to the centre specifically to see the sculptures, and others stumbled across them while shopping. Either way, it encouraged visitors to explore the centre in new ways. Hosting two large bears and a selection of cubs gave us the chance to create our own mini-trail, complete with maps, surprises, and activities that really brought people together.

That’s why we’re so excited to be part of Pride of Yorkshire. With 150 lions and lionesses, and 150 cubs, stretching right across Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster, the scale of this trail is bigger and better than ever. It means we’ll welcome new audiences who might not usually come to our centre - a fantastic opportunity for our retailers and a brilliant way to showcase what South Yorkshire has to offer.

This campaign also matters on a personal level. With around 1,600 people working across Crystal Peaks, nearly everyone has some connection to Sheffield Children’s Hospital. It’s a cause that means a lot to us, our retailers, and our customers.

Clare Burnett (left) and Lee Greenwood (right) were the driving force behind the Bears of Sheffield mini-trail at Crystal Peaks. Now they’re ready to roar even louder - bringing their passion and creativity to Pride of Yorkshire!

My message to other businesses is simple: get involved if you can.

It’s fun, engaging, and delivers real benefits - from staff morale to customer engagement to community pride. Yorkshire people always give generously, and Pride of Yorkshire will show that spirit at its very best.