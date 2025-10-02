After the hugely successful Lunar New Year and Moon and Stars displays in 2025, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity will be bringing the iconic fundraising initiatives back for 2026.

Each year, we celebrate the diverse communities of Sheffield, placing our sparkling light displays across Sheffield Children’s Hospital for all to see.

Bringing joy to children who visit the hospital, hundreds of thousands of pounds are raised each year through our snowflakes, Lunar New Year, and Moon and Stars displays.

Our Moon and Stars and Lunar New Year displays will be extra special in 2026, as the celebrations will coincide with one another, bringing even more dazzle to our brilliant hospital throughout February and into March.

Harriet Clark

Last year, over £20,000 was pledged through the Moon and Stars display alone! As 2025 was our first year of Moon and Stars for Ramadan, we were overjoyed with the community effort. From schools to businesses, community groups, and even patients and their families, so many people came together to mark the start of this special campaign and see the moon and stars light up the hospital, helping Sheffield Children’s go above and beyond the NHS provision.

We’re also proud to be hosting the huge light-up dragon and lanterns to celebrate the Lunar New Year for the fourth year running. In a generous partnership with hundreds of people across Sheffield, the community comes together in a multitude of ways, including a charity auction dinner, Lunar New Year parades, the Peace Gardens festival and more! It’s an amazing time for the whole family, and the funds raised have already made a wonderful impact on the lives of children at Sheffield Children’s.

Bookings for both Moon and Stars and Lunar New Year displays are now open, where you can gift a star, lantern or tag to get involved in the display. Each contribution is celebrated with a personalised gift tag, proudly displaying your name.

We’re incredibly excited to bring everyone together to raise vital funds and help Sheffield Children’s shine brighter than it already does. If you would like to get involved in our displays, please visit sheffieldchildrens.org/moon-and-stars or sheffieldchildrens.org/lunar-new-year.