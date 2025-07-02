It’s not every week you find yourself pedaling from John O’Groats to Lands End, especially while you’re on shift at, or visiting, your local supermarket. But from May 19-25 this year, that’s exactly what 26 Tesco stores across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire set out to do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goal was for each store to cover the 603-mile distance on static bikes, with customers and colleagues taking turns in the saddle, all to raise £5,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

But something extraordinary happened - not only did they meet their target, they completely smashed it! Together, the stores raised a staggering £22,657. To say we are impressed is an understatement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea came from Frazer Askham, store manager at Tesco Pontefract, and was embraced across the board. In all stores the energy was infectious, from shoppers jumping on bikes during their weekly shops to colleagues giving up their lunch breaks to make up the miles.

Staff from 26 Tesco stores raised an incredible £22,657 with their challenge

Frazer even added a bit of healthy competition by announcing that the first store to hit the mile target would win a prize. That honour went to Tesco Infirmary Road, Sheffield, who completed theirs in just three days!

Behind every mile cycled are people who care deeply about supporting Sheffield Children’s, and the generosity of these stores and communities really stands out.

The money they’ve raised will be used to buy two state-of-the-art virtual reality headsets for the Becton Centre, Sheffield Children’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional funds will contribute to the brand-new Becton Courtyard Garden by providing custom-made seating for the 525m2 space and will also enable a series of Art+ workshops at Becton, for young people to engage with creative activities such as gardening and recording music.

If you have an idea for an epic challenge, get in touch at sheffieldchildrens.org/contact. You could make a massive difference to the lives of children and young people too.