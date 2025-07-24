There’s something special about summer in our communities, - longer days, warmer weather and, most importantly, a whole lot of Sheffield heart. At Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, we see this season as a golden opportunity for people to come together and support the hospital in creative and joyful ways.

Every year, we’re blown away by events that pop up across the region, and two long-standing favourites are right around the corner.

On August 1, Sickleholme Golf Day returns for its 31st year. This event has been a labour of love for Ewen MacKinnon, a retired consultant at Sheffield Children’s, who has raised over £126,000 for us through the tournament.

Ewen’s dedication was recognised at this year’s Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Awards, where he received the Outstanding Contribution Award, a hugely deserved honour.

This year marks a new chapter as Ewen hands the reins over to Matt Bruce, and we can’t wait to see the tradition continue in such good hands.

Just a couple of days later, on August 3, Abbeydale Miniature Railway will host its annual charity day. It’s a free event, with donations and money raised from purchases supporting our work. It’s always a hit with families, and our mascot Theo will be there to join in the fun, waving and posing for photos.

Events like these remind us that fundraising can be as fun as it is meaningful.

Whether it’s a bake sale, a BBQ or a big day out, summer is the perfect time to get involved.

Planning your own FUN-draising event? We’d love to hear about it and help where we can. Email us at [email protected] and let us know what you’ve got planned! Together we make the difference.