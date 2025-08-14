Even though summer is still here, we’re already thinking about snowflakes! Each year, our twinkling displays light up sites across the region, and for 2025, we’ve made it easier than ever to be part of it with our new tag-only option at the Becton Centre and Ryegate Children’s Centre.

For just £200, supporters can gift a thoughtfully designed snowflake tag with their name on it, to sit proudly on the front of two of Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust’s specialist locations.

Snowflakes 2025 will be our biggest year yet, with 13 different sites across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

From Sheffield Children’s Hospital to Sheffield City Hall, Chesterfield Vicar Lane Shopping Centre and Crystal Peaks, our snowflakes shine each year to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s. At the Becton Centre and Ryegate House, every snowflake or tag sold will directly support the children and families they care for. Your gift will not only help fund vital services, but it will also bring festive cheer to staff, patients and visitors throughout December. The Becton Centre for Children and Young People is home to Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS). It supports children and young people experiencing a range of challenges that significantly affect their mental health and emotional wellbeing. Each year, the building is beautifully lit by our twinkling snowflakes, which are clearly visible from the road.

Ryegate Children’s Centre supports children with complex neurological conditions.

The Ryegate Respite Unit offers 24/7 care for children with neurological conditions.

By gifting a tag or snowflake here, you help fund life-changing projects and services at Ryegate, making a real difference.

For just £200, you can add yourself, your family, business, group, or team to the display at either Becton or Ryegate alongside our other wonderful supporters throughout December. Tags are limited, so make a difference and book yours today at sheffieldchildrens.org/snowflakes.